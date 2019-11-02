Gwen Stefani Rocks Out In Tiny Glitter Shorts & Fishnet Stockings On Instagram

Gwen Stefani rocked out in a pair of glitter shorts and fishnet stockings for her latest Instagram update on Saturday. The No Doubt lead singer looked stunning as she donned the ensemble while performing on stage in front of her adoring fans.

Gwen looked rocker chic as she paired the sparkly shorts with a matching long-sleeved glitter top that showcased her long, lean legs and toned arms in the process. She accentuated the outfit with some sparkling fringe hanging from her side and black calf-high combat boots.

Gwen also added some black knee-high socks as she held the mic in her hand and reached out to interact with her fans during the performance, which was held at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.

The “What You Waiting For?” singer wore her platinum blond locks pulled back into a knotted ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands. She accessorized her look with some sparkling earrings and a full face of makeup.

Gwen opted to keep her shimmering style intact with some metallic eye shadow, which she emphasized with her defined brows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. The singer also wore pink blush on her cheeks and her signature red lip to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Gwen reveals that she’s stunned that her “Just A Girl” residency in Las Vegas has only one show left in 2019, and asked her fans to come ready to rock the house for the final performance of the year.

Of course, Gwen’s fans went wild over the photo, and clicked the like button over 15,000 times while leaving more than 150 comments in just the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“On my way from Texas to see ya for my 40th!! Can’t wait,” one of Gwen’s Instagram followers commented.

“You need to see this show!! Believe me I’ve gone twice all the way from Texas. It gets better every show. The costumes are amazing, the dancers are amazing, the songs are amazing, the sets are amazing, and…… GWEN STEFANI you already know is AMAZING. Don’t miss out on this show!!! You’ll regret not seeing this show,” one enthusiastic fan commented.

“It’s gonna be awesome booboo!!! You are the best,” a third comment read.

“Saw the show on 23 October and was blown away!” a fourth admirer stated.

Gwen Stefani seems to always look gorgeous both on and off the stage, and her rocker girl style has made her a fashion icon that fans want to mimic. In fact, Marie Osmond loves the singer so much that she even decided to dress as her for Halloween, which Gwen raved about in a recent Instagram post.