Gretchen Carlson, Former Fox News Host, Wants Out Of Her NDA About Roger Ailes Allegations

'It would be nice to be able to be able to tell my full story,' Carlson said.

Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor who was reportedly demoted and eventually fired by the network after she refused repeated sexual advances from late network chief Roger Ailes, is requesting that her former employer let her out of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that she signed in 2016 as part of a settlement that cost the network some $20 million.

According to a report Saturday from The Associated Press, Carlson’s request came amid a recent decision from NBC News – following criticism – that it would consider lifting NDAs if involved parties made a request for the network to lift it. NBC News received backlash in recent weeks following the publication of Catch and Kill, a book authored by former NBC News journalist Ronan Farrow, which detailed new allegations against former Today anchor Matt Lauer and claims that the network attempted to silence Farrow’s reporting about Harvey Weinstein, which he would eventually publish in The New Yorker.

Carlson’s allegations against Ailes and Fox News surfaced about a year before the Weinstein allegations and the beginning of the #MeToo movement.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called on NBC News to release people from their agreements, though Carlson said NBC’s position that it would consider removing them on an individual basis wasn’t clear enough.

“It wasn’t completely clear whether or not these former victims can tell all,” Carlson said. “For example, they have to go back and ask permission. And does that mean that they can say some things, but they can’t say other things? So I think there needs to be a little bit more clarification on that.”

As per The Associated Press, in addition to $20 million, Carlson also got an apology from Fox News, which she said was rare as it could be perceived as an admission of guilt.

Loading...

“It would be nice to be able to be able to tell my full story,” Carlson said.

“Companies are saying that they want to be open and transparent and that they have worked tirelessly to make their work environments safer,” she said, per The Associated Press. “And if that’s the truth, then they should let us out.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reported culture of sexual harassment at Fox News under Ailes will be portrayed in an upcoming film, Bombshell. In a trailer for the film released in August, Carlson can been seen portrayed by Australian actress Nicole Kidman, former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly will be portrayed by Charlize Theron, and Kayla Pospisil will be portrayed by Margot Robbie. The movie is slated to head to theaters next month.