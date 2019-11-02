Kristin Cavallari Looks Super Chic On Roman Holiday With Husband Jay Cutler

Reality television star and business owner Kristin Cavallari recently surprised her 3.7 million Instagram followers with a photo from an unexpected destination — Rome, Italy.

Kristin and her husband, former professional football player Jay Cutler, jetted across the ocean to Italy for a bit of a Roman holiday. Kristin shared a picture of the two of them that was absolutely adorable — and super chic. In the snap, Kristin rocked an oversized gray turtleneck sweater that draped over her petite frame, and paired it with a printed black and white skirt crafted from a flowy fabric. Though the skirt was a midi length, there was a scandalous slit up one side that exposed plenty of her toned leg.

She emphasized her petite figure by adding a belt to the look, which cinched her waist and flaunted her hourglass figure. She wore a pair of crisp white sneakers for walking around the city, and added a pair of sunglasses. Kristin’s blond locks were down in gentle waves and she looked effortlessly chic.

Jay likewise dressed up for the occasion, and donned a pair of olive green pants, a gray sweater over a collared shirt, and a navy blue blazer. He also opted to rock sneakers for their tour around the city, and had a pair of sunglasses to shield his eyes from the sun. Jay added some flair to his outfit by slinging a printed satchel over his shoulder as well.

The duo stopped to take the shot in a narrow alley with plenty of stunning architectural details visible on either side. Kristin kept the caption of the post simple, and just greeted her fans from the foreign city.

Kristin’s followers couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous couple abroad in Italy, and took to the comments section with their thoughts and compliments.

“Have some fun for me girl!!! You BOTH look stunning,” one fan said.

Another follower was feeling Jay’s look in particular, and said “”Tourist Jay” might be my favorite Jay #satchel.”

“I dig this hipster chic look,” another fan added, referring to Kristin’s outfit

“I hope that one day you open a @uncommonjames store in italy so I can by a piece of your art… have great time.. Rome is awesome,” another fan added.

While Kristin hasn’t spoken about any Italian expansion plans yet, she did recently expand her lifestyle empire to a whole new city — one that holds a special place in her heart.

A week ago, the blond beauty shared a video of herself cutting the ribbon at the opening of the Uncommon James location in Chicago. The reality queen frequently promotes her brand on her own Instagram page, and even recently shared a glam metallic mini dress from Uncommon James.