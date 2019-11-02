‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Star Georgia Harrison Talks Her Team Betraying Her

Georgia Harrison is the most recently booted cast member from The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 after she was betrayed by her team in a shocking vote. Team U.K. finally won their second challenge of the season, and instead of sending in a competitor from Team U.S. to play against Tori Deal on the proving ground, the group opted to send in one of their own despite having fewer team members. Georgia had previously defeated Esther Falana and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley in the Proving Ground but was put in by Team U.S.’s tribunal.

Jenny West, a member of the U.K. tribunal, voted in Ashley Mitchell which many cast members thought was the plan. Kayleigh Morris shocked Georgia when she voted her in and the blonde begged final tribunal member Joss Mooney to not betray her. Joss followed through with the secret plan of his alliance and elected Georgia to go in. Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, and Kam Williams helped mastermind the idea of putting in Georgia and used their U.K. pals to follow through.

The shock on Georgia’s face was evident, and she spoke out on the matter during a Behind the Show interview with other MTV castmates. In what’s being called “the dirtiest episode of the season,” Georgia remembered just not being ready for what hit her that night.

Find out how Georgia really felt about getting thrown into the elimination despite being on the winning team. ???? ???? #TheChallenge34https://t.co/2mdaNsvgDn pic.twitter.com/G7mgQhFbJW — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) October 31, 2019

“Georgia, did you ever expect in a million years that you’d get nominated for elimination again?” Nany Gonzalez asked.

“Do you know what? I was not ready. But as I was about to walk out the villa,” Georgia said before Paulie Calafiore interrupted her by saying her “face was priceless.”

Paulie continued to poke at Georgia by saying she begged her tribunal not to vote her in, which made the Big Brother alum laugh during the interview.

“I thought he was making the wrong decision,” Georgia said of Joss.

Jordan Wiseley, who was also in attendance for the interview, noted how difficult the elimination was to watch with his good friend and love of his life pitted against one another. The group also admitted the crowd was silent for the entire challenge, with the exception of Jordan who was cheering on Tori.

Loading...

Georgia then commented that it’s much better to be sent home by a friend than an enemy and didn’t seem upset that Tori took home the victory that night. The Love Island 3 contestant also said that Ashley’s behavior earlier in the day suggested that she was going to be safe which put Georgia a little on edge going to the Proving Ground that night. She remembered Ashley doing squats and smoking all day, something a competitor would not do before an elimination.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.