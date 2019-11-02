Tucker Carlson Blasts Beto O’Rourke’s Time In Democratic Presidential Primary

Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary Friday, which led to immediate taunting from Donald Trump. O’Rourke was also blasted by conservative pundit and FOX News host Tucker Carlson, who suggested the former candidate’s campaign lacked substance and criticized O’Rourke as “way too privileged.”

“Ultimately, Beto was too 1990’s for the Democratic Party. He was way too privileged and from the beginning he was stuck in the role that the new Democratic Party had ordained for people like him. He was stuck apologizing for who he was,” Carlson said, per Daily Caller.

Carlson also blasted O’Rourke for his performance on The View, in which he was grilled by the co-hosts for his appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine and his proposed gun buyback programs.

“So, if you can’t stand up to the ladies of The View, if you need to grovel for how you were born, how are you going to lead a country of 350 million people?” Carlson asked, pointing to O’Rourke’s purported strategy of taking the most left-wing positions of all issues.

O’Rourke announced his departure from the race via a blog post on Medium. Although O’Rourke admitted the decision was a difficult one, he acknowledged that he didn’t see a path forward for his campaign and thought it was a decision that would be best for the members of his campaign, as well as the Democratic Party and the country as a whole.

According to O’Rourke, he is proud of his campaign, which offered proposals on climate change, gun reform, violence, and systemic racism.

“Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world,” he wrote near the conclusion of his post.

Carlson recently attacked Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who is currently 2nd in the polls, for what he believes is a campaign willing to get ahead by using identity politics.

“The main reason Warren has surpassed Bernie Sanders in the hearts of primary voters despite pretty close economic programs is that she is the one far more willing to descend into the filth of identity politics,” he wrote in an op-ed for FOX News.

According to Carlson, there are some things Bernie Sanders will not say, while Warren is purportedly ready to say anything. The 50-year-old pointed to a recent tweet in which Warren addressed pronoun usage, suggesting that everyone deserves to be referred to by the pronouns that they want. Carlson likened the tweet to posturing and suggested that such postures are a vital part of Warren’s campaign.