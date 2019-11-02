‘The Challenge’ Star Jordan Wiseley Reveals Why Turbo Was Really Booted From Season 34

Last Wednesday’s episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds saw fan-favorite Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran sent home after a verbal altercation with Jordan Wiseley, but fans were confused as to why. Jordan is clearing all of that up now that the episode has aired and he is free to speak on the matter. It looks like Turbo wasn’t booted because of his two verbal fights with Jordan. The two-time Challenge champion revealed in an interview with Derek Kosinski and Scott Yager of the Challenge Mania podcast that Turbo was really sent home from the show for having an altercation with security.

Host T.J. Lavin let the challengers know the following day that Turbo was sent home because the show does not tolerate cast members getting physical with one another or with the crew. The only interaction viewers saw between security and Turbo was when three guards were holding him back while Jordan continued to mock his enemy by imitating his walk. Fans didn’t see Turbo get truly physical with security, so this could have happened off-camera, or it may have been something that editors needed to leave out of the show.

“It was nothing that Turbo did to me… He did not put his hands on me,” Jordan noted on the podcast. “Turbo had an all-out brawl with security. It took three security guards to hold him down.”

Note: The video below contains adult language.

Turbo and Jordan's season long tension finally comes to a head in an explosive argument that leaves the entire house shook. #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/JoGM0udJ6n — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) October 27, 2019

The Inquisitr previously reported on rumors that Turbo was going to be kicked off of War of the Worlds 2 for some sort of incident involving Jordan, but it looks like the latter was only the catalyst to the problem. MTV has been taking the safety of their cast and crew of The Challenge franchise very serious for several seasons now, especially after it was so lax during the show’s early years. Whether Turbo will be invited back to the show remains to be seen, but he could be following in the footsteps of Challenge legend Camila Nakagawa.

It was reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup back in 2017 that Camila would no longer appear on a Challenge because she struck a production member while on the set of Champs vs. Stars. This got her banned from the Dirty Thirty reunion, despite her taking home the first place prize for Season 30. Turbo will make a brief appearance at the War of the Worlds 2 reunion after it was revealed he sent in a video that was aired to the crowd.

There is no confirmation at this time if Turbo physically struck a crew member, or if it was just his unwillingness to follow their commands and his unruly behavior being the real reason behind him being sent home. Casting rumors say he will not appear on Season 35.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.