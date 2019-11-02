Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Performs The Wedding Of Co-Star Kaleo Padilla In Vegas

'There’s nothing greater, the Bible says, than love,' Duane said during the ceremony.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman officiated the wedding of his friend and crew member Kaleo Padilla, at a typically Vegas wedding on The Strip, People reports.

Chapman, 66, may be a widower who was recently devastated by the loss of his wife, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t appreciate and celebrate love, particularly in the younger generation. And his Dog’s Most Wanted co-star and security guy, Kaleo Padilla, has been in a relationship with Misti Manasas for 12 years. So it made perfect sense that, when the young couple decided to tie the knot, whom better to ask than Kaleo’s boss and friend, Dog The Bounty Hunter Himself?

On Thursday, Halloween, the team traveled to Vegas, because where else would you have a wedding on Halloween except in Las Vegas? The group convened at Sweet Beginnings by Sugar Factory, which is actually a rather tasteful and understated wedding venue, at least by Vegas standards. According to Wedding Wire, “couples and their guests can experience the whimsical ‘candyland’ themed carousel surrounded by 5,000 light-up candy tulips, giant cupcakes and lollipops while overlooking the spectacular views of The Strip.”

In combining a Vegas wedding with a Halloween wedding, the happy couple and the wedding party showed up in rather outlandish outfits — at least, for a wedding. Manasas ditched the traditional white in favor of a black and beige lace gown. The groom wore a white tuxedo with white platform boots, a white coat with leopard trimming, a matching fuzzy hat and a leopard cane, looking rather like a comical representation of a pimp.

Dog, for his part, toned it down just a bit, showing up in his signature snake-skin jacket, black pants and sunglasses.

Loading...

During the ceremony, officiant Dog did what most Christian ministers would do during a wedding ceremony, and cited the Bible.

“This took twelve years in the making. There’s nothing greater, the Bible says, than love. You become as one. You are physically as one, because you do the wild thing together, and then you spiritually become as one,” he said.

He also made frequent references to his late, beloved Beth, calling her an “angel” who was celebrating and dancing with the other angels in Heaven, in honor of the young couple’s love.

In case you were wondering, one needn’t be an ordained minister to officiate a wedding in Clark County, Nevada (where Vegas is). According to the County’s website, being authorized to perform a marriage is simply a matter of filling out the right paperwork and paying the right fees.