‘Playboy’ Bunny Ana Cheri Puts Her Curves On Display In Sizzling Red Velvet Skirt Set

Ana Cheri’s latest Instagram post had her showing off her fabulous figure in a sexy red skirt set.

In Saturday’s upload, the brunette bombshell seemed to be in the mood for autumn weather as she stood on a porch with a fall wreath hanging on the door behind her.

Ana’s outfit was a two-piece number that consisted of velvet and sheer fabric. The top of the set featured a square neckline and a ruched front section that accentuated Ana’s voluptuous chest. The ruched area was deep red velvet while the sleeves and the midsection of the top were a matching sheer fabric. The skirt was made of velvet and hugged Ana’s hips, calling attention to her hourglass shape and toned thighs. The chic outfit showed off a little bit of skin around Ana’s waist.

Ana’s makeup was perfect, featuring sculpted brows, smoky eyes and a light application of mascara. She wore a pink gloss on her lush lips as she smiled for the camera. Ana wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. She added a pop of color to the outfit with a dark shade on her nails. A gold pair of hoop earrings completed the glam look.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram celebrity said the outfit was available through Fashion Nova. She also asked her followers what they were up to for the weekend.

The photo was a hit, garnering over 41,000 likes within an hour of her uploading it. But many of her fans seemed too distracted by the pic to answer her question.

“Lord so stunning. Hope you had a Happy Halloween,” one admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous and classy Ana,” said another fan.

Another follower told Ana that the photo put her in the mood for Christmas.

“This makes me feel Christmas vibes and I’m here for it!” the fan wrote.

“Put a bow on you and you would be the perfect Xmas present,” commented another admirer.

Ana has certainly given her fans plenty to get excited about over the past few months by providing numerous titillating photos. One of her Halloween costumes was a barely-there bunny costume in honor of her being featured in Playboy magazine in 2015.

But it doesn’t have to be a holiday for Ana to show off her curves. One of her more popular posts in the past few weeks showed her wearing a skimpy pink bikini for no reason at all.