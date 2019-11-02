NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Get D’Angelo Russell For Cam Reddish And Kevin Huerter, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

Ever since he was acquired by the Golden State Warriors this summer in the sign-and-trade deal that allowed Kevin Durant to join the Brooklyn Nets, D’Angelo Russell has been the subject of various trade rumors. And with some experts suggesting that the Warriors might have to consider tanking this season due to their slow start and injuries to All-Star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, a new report hints that Golden State may benefit from placing Russell on the trading block and acquiring players that could better suit their timeline.

On Saturday, Fadeaway World published a list of five recommended packages that the Warriors could acquire for Russell, mostly suggesting seldom-mentioned teams like the Atlanta Hawks as potential trade partners. At the moment, the Hawks are a team that could be on the verge of making the playoffs, with second-year guard Trae Young leading the way. However, it was pointed out that the Hawks could make a stronger push for the postseason if they found a way to have Young team up with Russell in the starting backcourt.

For the hypothetical trade, Fadeaway World wrote that the Hawks could acquire Russell from the Warriors for three wingmen — youngsters Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter and veteran Evan Turner — and two future first-round picks. Aside from projecting that Young and Russell could both average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game if they team together on the Hawks, the outlet explained that Golden State could particularly benefit from Reddish and Huerter, both of whom are capable of shooting from long distance and playing strong defense.

The niftiest Steph Curry, D'Angelo Russell connection yet. Two separate lefty behind the back passes from Curry on one possession. pic.twitter.com/mbSaDeXMv9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2019

This isn’t the first time Huerter and Reddish’s names have been dropped in trade rumors involving big-name players. The two wingmen, whom the Hawks respectively picked in the first round of the 2018 and 2019 drafts, were previously mentioned in a suggested trade for Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, as reported last month by The Inquisitr.

It wasn’t mentioned how Turner — a former No. 2 overall draft pick who has nine NBA seasons under his belt — could contribute if he gets traded to the Warriors. However, Fadeaway World wrote that the two future first-rounders could “sweeten the deal” and help Golden State reload with young talent in the years to follow.

As it’s still very early in the 2019-20 NBA regular season, it’s still far from clear whether the Warriors would actually entertain trade offers for Russell. However, as ClutchPoints suggested, the 23-year-old point guard looks to have a lot of opportunities to shine as Golden State’s top offensive option, considering that Curry is now expected to miss at least three months while recovering from a broken hand.