Liz Cheney Blasts Nancy Pelosi & Democrats In Letter Demanding Release Of Impeachment Transcripts

Much of the impeachment inquiry – launched by Democrats in September – has been conducted behind closed doors.

On Friday, Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that blasted the efforts led by members of the Democratic Party to impeach the president. Cheney called on the speaker of the House to release transcripts from the impeachment probe.

“Despite the vote in the House on October 31, House Democrats continue to conduct the partisan effort to impeach the President in secret,” the Wyoming legislator wrote in a letter to Pelosi, reported The Hill.

“Your duty to the Constitution and the American people, as well as fundamental fairness, requires that you immediately release the full transcripts of all depositions taken since you pronounced the beginning of an impeachment inquiry on September 24, 2019,” she continued.

In the letter, Cheney – the daughter of the former vice president – demanded that Pelosi direct Democrats to stop what she said was the “leaking” of selected information by making the deposition transcripts publicly available. In case the House speaker decides that portions should be redacted from public view, Cheney said the non-redacted versions should be made available to all members of the House.

The probe was announced by the House speaker in late September following news of the Ukraine whistleblower, who brought to attention the president’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In that call, President Trump reportedly directed Zelensky to investigate theories relating to the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cheney’s letter came just one day after the House voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry, about a month after it began investigating the 45th president. Republicans, including Trump, had criticized Democrats for holding the inquiry without an official vote. The president had refused to cooperate with the efforts, calling them illegitimate and a “witch hunt.”

Loading...

The Hill reported that other senior Republican members of the House are expected to send similar correspondence to Pelosi, who said the chamber will likely begin public impeachment hearings sometime later this month.

The president and members of his party have resisted the impeachment probe, lobbing complaints mostly about the fact that Democrats have chosen to conduct most of the proceedings behind closed doors. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in October, House Republicans stormed into a closed-door session, bringing the probe to a halt.

Led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who earlier this week filed an ethics compliant against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, Republicans said they were protesting Democrats’ decision to only open the meetings to members of the three committees involved conducting the probe. Republicans claimed they were being shut out from the proceedings, though some of the Republican members of the House who protested were already allowed into the meeting as members of one of the three committees.