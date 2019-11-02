Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Flashes Her Bra In Costume Inspired By Paris Hilton Series ‘The Simple Life’

Brandi Cyrus dressed up like Nicole Richie for Halloween.

Miley Cyrus’ older sister, 32-year-old Brandi Cyrus, exposed her bra to dress up like TV personality and fashion designer Nicole Richie for Halloween. On Thursday, Brandi took to Instagram to share a photo of her costume with her 1.1. million followers. Her outfit was inspired by The Simple Life, the reality series that Nicole appeared on alongside Paris Hilton.

Brandi Cyrus didn’t have to head to a specialty costume store to put together her Nicole Richie costume. It consisted of a light pink bra edged in lace and a pair of oversize denim overalls. Brandi wore one strap of the garment undone, completely exposing the right side of the delicate lingerie that she was wearing as a top. She wore her blonde shoulder-length hair down, and she kept her makeup natural. Brandi posed with her left thumb hooked in her pocket and a rake in her right hand.

Brandi’s pal, former The Bachelor star Olivia Caridi, helped her completely sell her look by dressing up like Nicole Richie’s partner in crime on The Simple Life. Olivia’s Paris Hilton costume included a dark denim tube top with a lace-up front and ragged edges. She paired it with a matching blue jean mini skirt with a row of buttons up the front. Olivia accessorized her outfit with a black lace choker that was adorned with a large red silk rose. She also held a tiny stuffed dog in her hand, which was likely meant to be Paris Hilton’s pet chihuahua Tinkerbell.

By standing side-by-side and staring directly into the camera with serious expressions on their faces for their costume photo, Brandi Cyrus and Olivia Caridi were doing a spot-on imitation of a now-iconic image that was included in ads for The Simple Life. The reality series, which aired from 2003 to 2007, followed Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton as they were forced to give up their credit cards and make a living working low-paying jobs and performing manual labor, like farming.

In the promotional photo, which you can see below, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie parodied a famous painting of farmers, artist Grant Wood’s American Gothic.

Olivia Caridi responded to Brandi Cyrus’ snapshot of their Halloween costumes by using the Paris Hilton catchphrase that The Simple Life helped popularize.

“If you don’t even know what to say, just say like that’s hot,” Olivia wrote.

Brandi’s Instagram followers were big fans of the two women’s costumes. Her post received over 19,000 likes and numerous compliments.

“Omg this is EPIC,” wrote one fan.

“Omg YES. You babes killed it,” another remarked.

Quite a few of Brandi Cyrus’ followers vowed to copy her and Olivia Caridi’s costume idea next Halloween. Their outfits were also met with calls for the the two women to appear on a reboot of The Simple Life, which is something producers have talked to Paris about doing.

“Perfection. Would watch you two on tv…. make it happen,” wrote one fan.