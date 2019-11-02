Kate Hudson Looks Stunning In Fashion Show From Her Fabletics November Edit

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson has become just as well-known for her athletic wear brand, Fabletics, as she has for her acting career at this point. The affordable fitness gear has earned plenty of fans, and Hudson uses her star power to her advantage by posing in many campaigns for the brand herself.

In her latest Instagram update, Hudson shared several looks from her November Edit that had fans going absolutely nuts.

In the first snap in the series, Hudson sat outdoors on a wooden chair beside what looked to be a cabin with wood siding. She wore a cozy-looking sweater made of a textured cream fabric, with olive green cuffs and a collar. The sweater was unzipped almost all the way, giving fans a glimpse at the black tank she wore underneath. She added a few delicate gold accessories to finish the look, and paired the oversized sweater with black leggings. The beauty’s head was tossed back in a laugh, and she had a coffee cup balanced on the arm of the chair in front of her.

For the second post in the series, Hudson got bundled up for a cold weather adventure. She rocked black leggings again, this time with a pair of socks and some metallic silver shoes. She added a black puffer jacket and gray knit toque, and also switched out her accessories to rock a silver statement ring. A black bag and suitcase were visible beside her as she posed on the rustic wooden front step of the cabin.

Hudson heated things up with her third snap, in which she rocked a deep pink bralette and tiny shorts that showcased her toned physique. She lounged inside on a cream-colored couch, with a stone fireplace visible in the background. She kept the winter vibe of the shot by layering a comfy-looking sweater and knee socks over the lingerie set.

She finished off the post with a short video in which she discussed her November Edit, and some of the pieces that were available in the curated collection. Her blond locks were in beachy waves, and she looked stunning. All the looks she rocked in the series of snaps are available in the kits within her November Edit, so fans can wear the exact same looks if they were inspired by her post.

Her fans loved the Edit, and it received over 220,500 likes within just 19 hours. Many shared their thoughts on the pieces in the comments section.

“You beautiful woman you! Love your new fashion line,” one fan commented.

Loading...

“I want all of these!!” another added.

Even some celebrities took to the comments section to praise Hudson.

“This is so cute!!” said Reese Witherspoon.

Hudson loves to share her Fabletics victories with her 11 million Instagram followers. Just last month, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in printed pink leggings, a sports bra, and a workout jacket in honor of Fabletics’ birthday.