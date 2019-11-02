Kimberly Wyatt Is ‘Optimistic’ About The Pussycat Dolls Reuniting

Rumors that the Pussycat Dolls will be reuniting have been going around for some time now.

It all started when The Sun newspaper reported that the lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger, had signed a multimillion-dollar deal to reunite with her band members — Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta — which The Inquisitr previously reported. The publication claimed the deal would consist of the Dolls performing on a world tour.

Since the rumors, Kimberly admitted to OK! Magazine that it would be a dream for her husband, Max Rogers, and their three kids — Willow, 4, Maple, 2, and two-week-old Senna — to see her perform on stage, per Music News.

“There’s nothing I can share but I’m staying optimistic about it all. I’d definitely be up for it. I’m a mum of three now so getting back up on stage would be a lovely thing to share with them,” Wyatt said.

“The first time I was on stage with the Pussycat Dolls was the most empowering moment of my life. To live in that space again and show my children what that means to be would be a dream.”

During their original run, the “I Don’t Need a Man” chart-toppers had tension due to Scherzinger being the main focus. Kimberly hopes a reunion would give the other members an equal amount of vocal duties because Nicole was the lead singer on their studio albums.

“That’s not my decision to make but I’d like to think we’d all be more equal this time. It would be brilliant,” she continued.

Scherzinger has spoken about the rumors of them getting back together and insists she’s too busy right now.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stated that she’s currently working on three TV shows on three different continents — The X Factor in the U.K., The Masked Singer in the U.S., and Australia’s Got Talent.

As for some of the other members, they are also busy working.

Ashley recently starred in the West End show Waitress in London, and currently is a radio presenter on Heart FM.

Melody is still a performer and is currently performing in the “Rip It Up” tour across the U.K., alongside Rachel Stevens and Louis Smith.

Loading...

Jessica recently headlined The Club Silverstone 2019 Pride Block Party in July, while Carmit played the Latino Pride Festival last month.

At the height of their success, the Pussycat Dolls sold millions of records and became one of the biggest girl groups from the last decade. They called it a day in 2009 and haven’t released an album since 2008.