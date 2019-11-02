Jessica Simpson Fans Go Wild After She Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Birdie Mae’s First Halloween Costume

The singer's baby girl was picture-perfect in a costume that suited her name.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet Halloween photo of her baby girl, Birdie Mae Johnson. The 39-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share that her youngest child celebrated her first Halloween as a pint-sized peacock. It’s no surprise that the star’s social media fans went a little wild over the snaps of the 7-month-old baby dressed as the exotic bird.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Birdie, who was born in March, is sitting upright as she poses in a blue hooded onesie with yellow bird feet. The back of the onesie has a fur-covered fan of feathers, and the top to the hood features a crest of fur and a yellow beak. Birdie’s face peers out from the costume and she looks a bit hesitant to smile. But the photo certainly had fans of the famous family smiling.

Many of Simpson’s 4.9 million Instagram followers raved over the sweet snap and the “cuteness overload.” Within hours, the photo racked up over 122,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“What a cutie patootie. she looks just like her mommy,” one fan wrote of Birdie and her costume.

“Every time I try myself to take a break from ‘social media’ I come across a pic like this and I’m telling you… Melts my heart,” another added.

“Omg too much cuteness. I could just eat her up!” a third fan wrote.

“So adorable! I love peacocks so this is too cute not to share,” added another Instagram fan.

A few fans asked Simpson what her other two kids, Maxie Drew and Ace Knute, wore for Halloween. The mom of three, who married former NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014, did not post photos of her other children or their Halloween costumes this year. Even though her other kids were not shown in the Halloween photos, the general consensus from Simpson’s fans is that she and Johnson make adorable babies.

While this is baby Birdie’s first official Halloween, last year she was part of her famous mom’s Halloween costume while Jessica was still pregnant. The pregnant singer turned fashion designer was unrecognizable last year when she dressed as Danny DeVito as he looked in the 1988 movie Twins. Simpson’s hilarious costume featured a bald head, a men’s suit, and black sunglasses, and her husband posed alongside her as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character from the film.

The costume was a great way to hide Simpson’s growing baby bump, as you can see below.