Kylie Jenner And Stassie Karanikolaou Are Twinning In Fairy Costumes For New Instagram Photo

Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner are dressed up as fairies in a new Instagram photo and the resemblance between both girls is striking.

In the photo, they’re both wearing platinum blonde wigs. Their eye makeup, contouring, and lipstick are also the same. The major difference between though is their costumes. Stassie is wearing a sparkly two-piece white outfit with iridescent wings. Kylie’s is a partially sheer blue dress that seems inspired by outfits normally seen on competitive ice-skaters. But even though they’re different both costumes have fringe on them, so they still look coordinated.

In the comments, fans didn’t seem to mind that Stassie and Kylie looked so similar. Instead, they focused on complimenting their beauty.

“Cool,” one fan wrote. “You are very pretty and very nice girls.”

“Girl, if god made anything prettier than you I’m sure he kept it for himself.” another added. It’s unclear whether they were referring to Stassie or Kylie.

“Holy, mother of Jesus, I think I’m in heaven right now,” a third fan gushed.

“My favorite fairies,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

This isn’t the first photo Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have posed in together for Halloween. In a previous photo series, they’re dressed up as Playboy bunnies in matching costumes that consisted of strapless black satin bodysuits, satin shirt cuffs and collars, and bunny ears. In these photos, Stassie and Kylie look a little less similar since Kylie is rocking black hair in contrast to Stassie’s blond. Their makeup is still identical, however.

Stassie and Kylie don’t just dress up in coordinated outfits for Halloween. In a previous Instagram photo, they’re wearing black and white crop tops with patterned pants. Stassie’s top is predominantly black with white trim while Kylie’s is the opposite. There’s a similar “Ying and Yang” theme to their choice of pants. Both girls also have on golden chain belts and gold watches.

“Double the trouble,” Stassie wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans marveled at their resemblance with some describing them as fraternal twins.

Stassie has used the word twin to refer to Kylie in the past. She called her a “twin flame” in an Instagram photo where they’re in coordinated two-piece outfits and wearing the same hat.

Many have assumed that Stassie is Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods’ replacement after the alleged cheating scandal between her and Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. But, according to Pop Culture, Kylie and Stassie have known each other for many years and she lived in Jenner’s home while Jordyn was also there.

“You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life,” once said of Stassie, as reported by Pop Culture,“and I feel like, without you, I wouldn’t the person I am today. Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”