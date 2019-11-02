‘Dynasty’ Star Elizabeth Gillies Flaunts Curves In Black Leather Cat Suit & Heeled Boots

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies treated her 8.5 million followers to a sizzling display of her curvy frame dressed up in an all-black leather cat costume. It was a little less than 12 hours ago that the Nickelodeon alum took to Instagram to share a sexy snap of herself on all fours while rocking a kitty suit.

The Instagram snap oozed some serious S&M vibes as Gillies had the handle of a long black woven whip in her hand. Her feline ensemble was pulled together with a leather, partial face mask featuring small pointy cat ears on top. She even sported leather gloves on her hands with long curved nails on the end of each finger. The actress rocked thick black winged eyeliner that she paired with a vibrant candy red lipstick. The bright lip color contrasted well against her pale complexion and the solid black ensemble from head to toe.

While she was on her hands and knees at the time the photo was snapped, she did rock a pair of black leather, heeled knee-high boots that would have raised her frame several inches if she had been standing up. Even though Elizabeth was not looking at the camera, she did appear to be intently gazing at something in the distance.

The sizzling snap was well-received by her massive following, as it accumulated nearly 250,000 likes and over 400 comments inside of 12 hours.

In the caption of the snap, Gillies promised that it was her final post with a picture of herself rocking the cat suit. As those who follow her on Instagram know, she had previously posted three different photos of herself in the same outfit. Fortunately for the actress, it did not appear as if her followers were bothered. In fact, one individual thanked Elizabeth for posting another photo of the costume.

Others kept things simple in the comments and declared their love for Elizabeth or gushed about how incredible she looked as Catwoman.

Elizabeth Gillies has been especially active on Instagram over the past 48 hours. She also appeared to have a very busy Halloween. In the past 24 hours, Gillies shared a photo of herself decked out as a clown — more than likely The Joker from Batman — rocking a cherry red suit.

One of the snaps the brunette bombshell posted featured her on a hospital bed with one leg raised in the air as she folded her arms across her small frame and appeared to be dead. The photo was equally well-received by her followers, as it pulled in over 800,000 likes in just 24 hours.