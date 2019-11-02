‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Puts Herself On Bed Rest Until Her Baby Girl Is Born

'I'm officially putting myself on bed rest from now until baby girl makes her debut,' she wrote.

Little People Big World star Tori Roloff has made the decision to put herself on bed rest following an exhausting day, in an Instagram story in which she also shared a beautiful video of a neighborhood kid performing an selfless act of kindness.

Tori, the wife of Zach Roloff and mother of Jackson Kyle Roloff, announced in May that she’s pregnant with her second child. That was seven months ago, and indeed she’s announced that the baby is due in November, so she’s in the late stages of her pregnancy. And as any mother will tell you, at this stage, the mom-to-be is bedeviled by a host of ailments, not the least of which is exhaustion. Even the most mundane of physical activity can be devastating to the mom’s stamina, particularly if she’s enduring a complicated or difficult pregnancy.

As Good Housekeeping reported back in August, Tori has been honest that this has been a difficult pregnancy for her. Early in her pregnancy, she noted that she had “all the symptoms” this time around, which means that she likely suffered morning sickness, constipation, nausea, and dizziness. Later in her pregnancy she admitted that this pregnancy has been “a lot harder” and “hasn’t made me feel my best.”

This week, she revealed that the pregnancy that has difficult for her from the start has been difficult at is end as well. She writes on Instagram that she had gone to the mall and walked around for only 25 minutes, and afterwards, she was wrecked.

“I am not straight up exhausted. And so swollen. I’m officially putting myself on bed rest from now until baby girl makes her debut,” she wrote.

At this point it bears noting that the information available seems to indicate that this decision was made by Tori herself, and not her doctor. So if her pregnancy has reached the point that a medical professional has deemed that she has to be on bed rest until the end, that’s known only to her.

Elsewhere in the same Instagram story, Tori shared a beautiful anecdote, complete with a video, about an event that happened on Halloween. Tori says that she and her family had gone to a friend’s house, and so they left out a bowl of candy for the trick-or-treating kids to take for themselves. Her front-door security camera caught a little girl approaching the bowl and, seeing that there was only one piece of candy left, took it and then put a few pieces of her own candy in the bowl so other kids could get some.

“I’m not a huge fan of Halloween but this almost makes me change my mind,” she wrote.