‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva Shows Off Her Equally Chiseled Legs In Racy Instagram Snap

Fitness model Bakhar Nabieva has earned the nickname “Miss Iron Bum” for her rock-hard backside, but her latest Instagram post shows that her legs are pretty chiseled, too.

The model took to Instagram this week to show a close-up shot of her bare legs as she curled up on a bed. Bakhar was wearing her trademark all-black contacts as she looked up at the camera, showing off her tattoos as she held the camera for a selfie. In the caption, she included lyrics from a song by British rapper Lady Leshurr about not giving in to negativity.

The snap was a huge hit with Bakhar’s fans, garnering more than 100,000 likes and all manner of compliments on her physique.

“You are a doll. Such a sweetie, built like Conan,” one fan wrote.

“BEAUTIFUL,” another wrote, adding a long series of heart eyes emoji.

The picture posted just a few hours after Bakhar shared another snap in the same outfit, this time promoting the fitness supplement company Dragon Pharma. While she has amassed a following of 2.7 million people with her revealing images, Bakhar has also carved out a very successful niche as a promotional model. She shares a number of sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear companies, but seems to get the most work out of pitching fitness-related products, as the recent series of photos show.

Bakhar is actually very careful about her own diet regimen, saying that she shies away from bodybuilding competition because of the strict dietary restrictions that come with it.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”

Bakhar still has plenty of work to maintain the physique she showed off in the latest Instagram post, as she often shares pictures and video from her many hours in the gym.

Loading...

While Bakhar has gained fame for her rock-hard muscles — especially her backside — she frequently shows off her very well-toned legs as well. In another post from last month, she shared a mirror selfie wearing a sweatshirt on top and just a thong on the bottom, flexing her legs for the camera. This post was also a big hit with Bakhar’s fans, attracting close to 160,000 likes.