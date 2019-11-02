Rosie O’Donnell Responds To Rumors That She Split From Fiancée Elizabeth Rooney: ‘Only Love, Now And Always’

The former 'View' co-host says she will always have love for her former girlfriend.

Rosie O’Donnell appears to have had an amicable breakup with her former fiancée Elizabeth Rooney. The former View co-host updated fans on Instagram amid rumors of her split from her girlfriend of two years.

One year after O’Donnell popped the question to the 34-year-old Boston police officer, sources confirmed to Radar Online that the two women have now split. The report revealed that the 57-year-old actress and talk show host hasn’t mentioned Rooney “in a while,” as The Inquisitr previously shared. In addition, two weeks ago, O’Donnell told Us Weekly that she had “no wedding plans” with Rooney, although she didn’t come out and confirm a split at the time.

But now it seems she has — as well as Rooney. Amid the breakup reports, O’Donnell took to Instagram to post a photo of her and her ex with the “goofy” filter distorting their faces. The photo hangs above a display case full of Tinykins. The tiny pop culture figurines depict classic characters such as The Flintstones, the Seven Dwarfs, Mickey Mouse, and more.

In the caption to her photo with Rooney, O’Donnell noted that she “only” has love for her — now and in the future.

Rooney responded to the comedian’s post with a sweet sentiment as she referred to their romance in the past tense.

“Same here babe, same here. When I said always I meant it,” she wrote to Rosie.

Fans chimed in to comment on exes and their mature breakup. One fan addressed Rooney directly.

“I have such respect for you,” the commenter wrote to the equestrian police officer. “You kept your career and didn’t depend fully on Rosie (as many would try to do) that’s refreshing. I love you two together and hope you both continue to be friends and maybe reconcile if that’s what you both may want one day.”

“Your breakup needn’t be public. It’s none of our business! Wishing you both happiness,” another fan wrote.

“Hugs Rosie!” another fan added. “It’s never easy when whether mutually or otherwise you come to the realization that you’re better apart than together! Sending my love and healing thoughts.”

Before the reported split, O’Donnell previously told Us that she and Rooney were holding off on wedding plans to allow Rosie’s daughter, Dakota, 6, to get to know her future stepmom better. The mom of five explained that Dakota has autism and that they had a “routine” going in their house.

The former ABC morning host added that “Elizabeth comes every five days and stays for a few days” and that slowly Dakota was getting comfortable with the idea of her “two mommies.”

O’Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007 and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016.