Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Puts Her Curves On Display In Revealing Vampire Costume

Alessandra Ambrosio looked every bit the alluring vampire in Halloween photos she recently shared on Instagram.

The brunette bombshell wore a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline and waist-high slits that showed off plenty of skin. The bodice of the dress featured a sparkly fabric — a touch of glam that drew the eye to her chest. The neckline went all the way down to Alessandra’s waist, putting a good deal of her chest on display. The snug-fitting number gave fans a peek at her abs and showed off her hourglass shape. Two slits in the front of the dress — going all the way up to her hip bones — gave Alessandra the opportunity to show off her incredibly toned legs as well as the curve of her hips. She completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

The beauty went all out in the makeup department, creating a look that went along with her vixen costume. She wore heavy eyeliner and dark red lipstick. A thin line of blood trickled out of the corner of her mouth and two lines of blood were also on her chest, right above her breast. Alessandra also wore a deep red color on her nails. Her long hair fell in loose curls over her shoulders.

Alessandra’s post consisted of two photos that showed her posing in a corner against a red wall. The first photo showed a close up of Alessandra from the mid-thigh up, giving her followers a nice look at the details of her makeup. The second snap showed her full body as she stood against the wall with her arms outstretched.

In the post’s caption, the Victoria’s Secret model mentioned horror in the hills with a few Halloween-related emoji.

Her fans raved over how hot she looked in the costume.

“OMG!!! What sexy vampire on fire!!!” one admirer wrote.

“Bite me please!!!” joked another follower.

“You’re an absolute goddess,” a third fan chimed in.

Alessandra shared another photo that showed her having Halloween fun with friends. It looked like she was hanging out with a couple of other vampires and a mummy.

When she isn’t dressing up for Halloween, Alessandra stays busy modeling. She recently looked fabulous on the beach wearing a skimpy black bikini. In October, she was featured in GQ Middle East magazine. She shared a behind-the-secens clip of her having fun at a photoshoot.

Fans wanting to see more of the beauty can check out her Instagram account.