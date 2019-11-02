Mariah Carey Stuns In Incredibly Low-Cut Red Dress For Walkers Ad

Now that Halloween is out the way, it seems the Christmas commercials are starting to appear. “Vision of Love” hitmaker Mariah Carey has teamed up with Walkers Crisps for an ad that she stars in.

Nine hours ago on Twitter, Walkers shared the full one-minute commercial that will run for the rest of the festive season.

It starts off with Carey singing her famous Christmas smash, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” She performs her single with some choreography on a set filled with festive decorations. She is surrounded by huge white trees, a house covered in snow with a lit-up Christmas tree in front of it, and a sleigh full of presents.

Mariah has four dancers behind her who are dressed up all festive while she stuns in a red sparkly low-cut dress with a thigh-high slit. When the camera zooms out and shows off the set, you can see that her garment has a long train at the back. The “We Belong Together” songstress is sporting her blond curly locks down where she accessorizes herself with sparkly jewelry.

After Carey has sung her song on the set, a voice-over of herself expresses that she loves Christmas because it’s a magical time for giving, caring, and sharing.

Mariah sees a pack of pigs in blankets flavored chips and grabs them at the same time as someone who was working on the set. The pair fight over who did and didn’t see the packet first, but, in the end, Carey belts one of her iconic high-notes and sings “did.” Her note was so powerful, it broke someone’s glasses at the end. The guy, in the end, hands over the packet of chips to her and she thanks him.

Christmas is a time for sharing…or is it? Watch to see what @MariahCarey really wants for Christmas — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) November 1, 2019

In less than 10 hours, Walkers’ Twitter post went viral, racking up more than 1.7 million views, 5,600 retweets, and 18,600 likes.

“QUEEN OF THE HOLIDAYS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“This is so cute and she looks great,” another mentioned.

“This is so cute! Mariah has a great sense of humor and I’m so glad the brand recognized that and incorporated it into the commercial. Lamb approved!!!” a third fan remarked.

“THE BEST COMMERCIAL I’VE EVER SEEN,” a fourth insisted.

On November 1, Carey uploaded an Instagram video where Santa Claus phoned her, per The Inquisitr. Carey wore red pajamas with herself in cartoon form and declared that “it’s time,” which meant the festive season has begun.

Her first holiday album, Merry Christmas, has been re-issued with a deluxe anniversary edition.