Kim Kardashian Mocked By Fans For Her Hilariously Bad Photoshop Of The Family Halloween Photo

Fans don’t seem to appreciate Kim Kardashian’s efforts to use a bit of digital magic to create the perfect family photo.

The reality television star took to Instagram on Friday to show off the family’s Flintstones-themed Halloween outfits. Kim dressed as Betty Rubble, Saint was Fred, North dressed as Wilma, and babies dressed as the actual Flintstones toddlers — Chicago as Pebbles and Psalm as Bamm-Bamm. Kanye West dressed as Dino, the Flintstones family’s pet dinosaur.

But that costume caused a bit of a problem for Chicago, Kim shared. The little one didn’t realize that the giant dinosaur was really just a costume and that her dad was inside. So with Chicago apparently too scared to join the rest for the family photo, Kim let the toddler skip the photo and instead had a separate picture of the 21-month-old digitally edited in.

The results left something to be desired, and fans had no problem telling Kim just how badly edited the pictured turned out.

“Look at this horrible edit,” one person wrote.

“Lol I’m sooooo here for Chicago’s edit,” wrote another fan, adding a laugh-crying emoji. “this is great.”

Most of the comments about the edit appeared to be in jest, and the vast majority of the thousands of comments seemed overall impressed with the family’s coordinated Halloween costumes. The series of shots also garnered close to 6 million likes.

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has been accused of leaning a little too heavy on the photo editing to make her shots look perfect. As Cosmopolitan reported, fans have jumped on the reality television star several other times with accusations that she used some obvious Photoshop to give a more flattering look to herself.

Kim has occasionally pushed back against these rumors, like she did back in March 2018 when fans noticed a car that was squished in the background of one of her photos, apparently from a liberal use of editing.

Loading...

Kim responded by saying she hadn’t actually done anything with the photo herself, instead just re-posted a picture that a fan had made and added her own filter to it.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,'” Kim wrote on a post on her website”So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it… It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that.”