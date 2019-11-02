‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, November 1: Thomas Wants Sex Before He Signs The Adoption Papers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 1 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) spending a moment together. They were watching Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from a distance. She noted that she could see why he was standing by Thomas, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge was glad that somebody finally understood.

At Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) was surprised to learn that her niece was at the Forrester mansion. Brooke told Donna that Hope’s mission was confidential and then went on to explain that she wanted to use Thomas’ feelings against him. Hope wanted him to sign the adoption papers by playing on his emotions. Brooke wanted the plan to succeed so that she could get back together with Ridge.

The soap opera showed that Ridge walked Shauna to the guesthouse. He told her that they were just friends even though she invited him in for a drink. Ridge declined and they joked that the last time that they drank together, Ridge ended up spending the night without his pants. After Ridge left, Shauna fantasized that Ridge took her up on her offer and kissed her passionately.

After spending the evening together, Thomas told Hope that she could tuck Douglas in for the night. He reminded Hope of the first time that they kissed after he came back from New York. Hope remembered how Thomas forced the kiss on her and she instantly stiffened. In the meantime, Thomas told her that he regretted his actions because things could have turned out differently for them.

Hope finds herself in a bind when Thomas and Douglas question her about their future together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sw1gDOJats #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EPEgYcAtpn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2019

Hope then approached the topic of her becoming a mother to Douglas. She pressed Thomas to sign the papers because he also wanted her to be Douglas’s mom. Thomas told Hope that he could not just give away Douglas, but Hope said that they could co-parent. Thomas turned Hope toward him by touching her hips and asked her if she had any feelings for him. Hope remained silent.

Thomas then proposed the unthinkable. He wanted her to stay the night and make love to him. He said, “You give me you, I’ll give you Douglas.” Thomas promised Hope that nobody needed to know.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) put the girls down for the nap. He noted that it was just like old times, as reported by The Inquisitr. They then talked about the adoption. Steffy couldn’t believe that Liam thought that Thomas would just sign his son away. She then got Liam to admit that he didn’t really want to adopt Douglas but that Hope really wanted to be the boy’s mother. Steffy thought that Hope’s obsession with Douglas as well as the little boy calling her “Mommy Hope” was strange.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.