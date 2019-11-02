Kaley Cuoco Invites A Favorite Furry Friend To Snuggle In Bed With Her: ‘This Is So, So Bad Of Me’

Kaley Cuoco just loves her furry friends too much to follow her apparent “no animals in bed” rule.

The actress shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories late on Friday night showing how she brought her pet bunny Simon the Silly Rabbit into bed with her. Kaley held the rabbit close to her face as she explained that he wasn’t really supposed to be there.

“This is so, so bad of me,” Cuoco whispered to the camera as the other animals slept next to her bed. “I have serious issues.”

Kaley assured her viewers that Simon would definitely not be sleeping with her, as she said he would definitely pee in the bed if he stayed there too long, but she did say she planned to snuggle with him a bit before bedtime.

The actress is quite fond of the rabbit, and actually created his own Instagram page where she shows off pictures and video of him (she even tagged him in the Instagram Stories she shared on Friday). Kaley frequently gives him kisses and snuggles in the posts, and Simon seems to get along well with the many other animals in Kaley’s home.

Cuddling with Simon isn’t always so easy, however. In one Instagram post on Simon’s page, Kaley showed how a snuggle session can change on a dime, with the actress smiling and cradling the rabbit close to her face in the first picture before a look of sheer terror took over her face in the second as Simon appeared to scramble to escape.

Kaley and husband Karl Cook have what can best be described as a herd of animals in their home. Kaley has a number of dogs, horses, and even a dwarf goat. In fact, Kaley told People magazine last year that she and Karl first connected over their love of animals.

“I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show,” Cuoco said. “It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning.”

Cook is a professional equestrian, and Kaley owns several horses of her own. The actress said she was impressed to see just how well Karl connects with the animals.

“I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul,” Kaley said. “It’s almost like he’s the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It’s really beautiful to see that patience he has with them … he’s so gentle.”