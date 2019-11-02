Brooks Nader’s Revealing Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination On Instagram

Brooks Nader has been spotted a lot on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram feed lately, as she shoots for the publication in Bali. The newest update showed her in arguably the most revealing ensemble since she first started appearing on the feed three days ago.

The photo showed her posing at the beach, as she stood under a small rock formation with the ocean in the backdrop. The model’s hair looked damp, and her pink pink lipstick popped in the shot. However, many people were likely distracted by her swimsuit, which featured a large cut-out in the center.

The piece was navy blue, and featured a modern twist on a traditional silhouette. The bottom of the swimsuit was thin, while the top of the piece featured chain straps. Plus, the center of the swimsuit was completely exposed, which left Brooks’ cleavage on display, along with her belly button. The top of the daring piece appeared to be held together only by a thin pin. She accessorized with a matching, silver chain that she wrapped around her waist.

The bombshell created movement in the shot by thrusting out her left hip, while grabbing onto the greenery above her. Behind the model, you could also spot a mossy rock formation and white clouds in the sky.

This update was posted seven hours ago, and so far, has received over 15,000 likes. The photo can be viewed on SI’sInstagram page.

The photo also inspired many fans’ to leave their compliments in the comments section. Plus, the model stopped by with an enthusiastic message.

“Magic of open call baby!!!! Look where we are now,” exclaimed Brooks.

“CHILLS! So happy for you and proud of you! I can’t wait till we are in the issue together,” noted an admirer.

“Just stop it already… a person’s heart can only take so much awesome all at once,” raved a follower.

“We want more #brooksnader,” declared a dedicated fan.

And while many of Brooks’ fans may have seen her rise since Sports Illustrated, the model previously noted her journey to get there, as reported by Fox News.

“I’ve always dreamt of it. It’s like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago and now I’m here. So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one,” she explained.

So with all this in mind, fans can look forward to even more from the model. While SI has started teasing photos from the shoot, there’s likely many more to come in the future.

In the meantime, fans can check out another photo where she rocked a black bikini.