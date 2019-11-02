Dolly Castro Rocks A Tight Dress With A Lace Cut-Out

Dolly Castro shared a new Instagram update today, and it showed her rocking a sexy black dress. The dress featured a tight fit, as it hugged all of her curves and allowed her to flaunt her hourglass figure. It featured a lace cut-out in the front, which meant that her underboob could be seen. The neckline was also low, while her sheer, black half-sleeves offered a different texture.

The model smiled widely in the shot, and wore her hair down with a right part. She left the bottom of her locks curly, and brushed a piece in front of her right shoulder. Her make-up was also eye-catching, as she rocked dark eyeliner and pink lipstick.

Dolly also accessorized with a couple of necklaces. The first was a silver choker-style necklace, while a second, longer necklace was gold. But that was hardly all of the visible jewelry, as she sported a gold bracelet and a square, diamond ring.

The Nicaraguan bombshell stood in a well-decorated space, with gold vases in the backdrop. The one behind her to her right was tall, and decorated with twigs. A second vase was on the model’s right side, which was propped up with a small shelf. It was much smaller, and housed a green, leafy plant.

This update was geotagged in Los Angeles, which is the norm for Dolly. It has also been liked over 15,000 times in the first three hours since it went live.

Fans had plenty of nice compliments for the model in the comments section.

“Sooo Gorgeous and your makeup in on point too,” noted a follower.

“I’ve got my eyes on ya too Girl,” expressed a fan, referring to the flirty captions.

“Stunning beauty and dazzling body,” raved an admirer.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!!!! Love the outfit and and of course that stunning smile,” gushed a fan.

But this wasn’t all, as the Instagram sensation also shared another photo yesterday that was all about a tight dress. Except this time, it was a light cream tone, instead of black. The model posed at the bottom of a stairwell, and rocked a low neckline that left her cleavage exposed. The dress extended even lower, and appeared to be clipped together to hold it in place. In addition, the dress featured long sleeves, and she accessorized with a couple of necklaces. One necklace was a short one with a bedazzled Chanel logo. The other piece was gold with a chain-like look. She completed her look with a light blue purse, that she held in her right hand.

The photo has been liked over 29,000 times so far.

Fans can keep an eye out for more updates from the model soon. And those that can’t get enough of her can check out another recent update, where she rocked a snakeskin-print dress.