‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Using Jenelle Evans’ Divorce Drama For Instagram Clicks

Kailyn Lowry is using her former Teen Mom 2 co-star’s divorce drama to get some Instagram clicks.

Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of tabloid stories about the upcoming divorce for Jenelle Evans and David Eason. Jenelle told fans this week that she had filed for divorce from David, an action that comes a few months after he allegedly shot and killed the family dog after claiming that it bit his daughter. In the fallout from the incident, Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of their kids and MTV decided to fire Jenelle from the Teen Mom franchise.

A number of fellow Teen Mom stars have shared their thoughts on Jenelle’s decision to divorce her husband, and Kailyn Lowry seems to be promoting the drama to help get clicks on Instagram. She shared a series of screenshots that directed her followers to celebrity tabloid websites that were covering the divorce, including a link to an OK! Magazine where Kailyn shared a message with Jenelle, saying she wishes her former co-star the best despite the bad blood the two have had over the years. Another one of her Instagram Stories directed readers to a story predicting that Jenelle and David will have a custody battle ahead over 2-year-old Ensley.

There are not yet any solid reports on what kind of custody arrangement Jenelle and David may end up with, or whether there it is growing contentious as the story Kailyn linked to hinted toward.

Kailyn is one of many Teen Mom stars to use their Instagram Stories to push fans to celebrity news stories about the MTV franchise, sharing sensational and sometimes misleading headlines and images to attract clicks. It’s not clear whether — or how much — the Teen Mom stars could be getting paid to promote these stories, but a previous report from OK! Magazine claimed that they get up to $1,000 per post for promoting a variety of other products, including diet supplements and cosmetics.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kailyn said she doesn’t think it would be a good idea for Jenelle to return to the Teen Mom franchise, saying it would make it hard to tell everyone’s stories with the limited amount of time they have in each episode. There had been some reports that Jenelle’s decision to divorce David may have to do with her desire to get back in MTV’s good graces and eventually return to the show.