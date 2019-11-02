Halle Berry Looks Mean In Sweaty Instagram Picture From Inside The Boxing Ring

Halle Berry is looking mean in her latest Instagram snap, showing off her sweaty workout inside the boxing ring.

The 53-year-old actress took to the social media site on Friday to show fans some of her workout routine, which had her lacing up the boxing gloves and getting into the ring with her personal trainer. Halle had a look of determination as she kept her guard up and her eyes forward in the picture from the Renzo Gracie Academy, a top martial arts school in Manhattan.

The Instagram snap was a huge hit with fans, attracting more than 10,000 likes and plenty of compliments for Halle’s incredible physique.

“Slaying as usual,” one person wrote.

“The Best!!!” another added.

In the caption for the photo, Halle shared with fans that the boxing workout was part of her training for Bruised, the MMA-centered movie that has Halle making her directorial debut. As Deadline noted, the movie has Halle reuniting with John Wick 3 producer Basil Iwanyk as well as the fight choreography team from the John Wick franchise.

The gym picture that Halle shared on Friday looked to be a preview of what fans will see in Bruised.

“Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the plot follows Jackie ‘Justice,’ a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting,” Deadline noted in its synopsis. “When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother this kid deserves.”

Halle’s Instagram followers have gotten used to seeing sweaty gym pics to end the week. Halle has dubbed the final weekday “Fitness Friday,” where she shares pictures of her intensive workouts and shares some tips with fans on how to get the most out of their own workouts with minimal equipment and investment.

These “Fitness Friday” segments also gave Halle’s fans some previews of her upcoming movies. She spent several months preparing for her role in the John Wick action franchise, and now has transitioned to work inside the ring as she prepares to portray and MMA fighter. The Friday posts have shown a bit of the stunts she will later perform on-screen.

The series has also helped earn Halle some big praise from her fans, especially for the incredibly shape and age-defying good looks that she shows off on a weekly basis.