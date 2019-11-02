New Poll Reveals Rise In Republican Voter Support Of President Trump’s Impeachment

The poll comes as House Democrats on Thursday formally voted and passed a resolution outlining the impeachment proceedings against the president.

As President Donald Trump continues to defend himself and his administration against the House Democrat-led impeachment investigation, a new poll revealed that support for his impeachment has notched up within the ranks of his own party.

According to Mediaite, an ABC News/Washington Post on Friday revealed that 74 percent of Republican voters are against the impeachment inquiry, which is a 13-point drop from a previous iteration of the survey in July. Adding to that bad news for the president, 18 percent of Republicans surveyed were in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

Taking all voters into account, the poll showed that 49 percent of Americans are in favor of Trump’s removal from office through impeachment while 47 percent remain against it.

Interestingly, Republicans who were surveyed in the poll — to the tune of 32 percent — indicated that they felt the involvement in the Ukraine scandal of Trump’s personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was inappropriate.

Not surprisingly, the poll showed that an overwhelming majority of Democrats are in favor of the president’s impeachment at 82 percent overall, with only 13 percent opposing the idea of removing the president through impeachment.

The president’s approval numbers have remained mostly the same, as 38 percent of voters backing the president and 58 percent indicating that they disapprove of his administration. Within that group, 48 percent of those surveyed said they “strongly” disapprove of Trump.

Perhaps at least partially justifying Trump’s insistence that the impeachment inquiry should be more transparent, the poll showed that 65 percent of Americans think the impeachment process should be more open to the public. Trump and many of his allies have repeatedly criticized Democrats for holding close-door hearings with witnesses and not allowing Republican House members to cross-examine them.

Half of Americans surveyed said they disagreed with how House Democrats initiated the impeachment inquiry.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the ABC News/Washington Post poll closely resembles results from a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showing that 12 percent of Republican voters currently support Trump’s impeachment.

In that poll’s results, 57 percent of those surveyed disapprove of the president’s job performance while 40 percent said they approved of it. The disapproval percentage is higher than an earlier version of the survey conducted in October.

On the impeachment front, 47 percent of that poll’s respondents were in favor of impeaching the president while 41 percent indicated that the 45th president should not be impeached. The poll didn’t specify support for or against the actual removal of the president from office, which would only hypothetically take place if the impeachment proceedings made it to the U.S. Senate and a successful vote was taken.