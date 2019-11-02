Donald Trump Mocks ‘Poor Bastard’ Beto O’Rourke: ‘He Was Pathetic’

During a rally on Friday night, President Donald Trump ridiculed former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, reports The Hill.

Earlier today, O’Rourke announced his decision to drop out of the presidential race, apparently inspiring a portion of the president’s rally speech.

“Oh did you hear? Beto,” Trump joked, rallying the crowd of his supporters.

“Oh that poor bastard,” the president said, adding that the Texas Democrat is “pathetic.”

“Poor, pathetic guy. He was pathetic,” he added.

“Does he ever stand on the floor and speak?” Trump asked the audience, making fun of O’Rourke’s habit to deliver speeches while standing on tables, countertops, and similar platforms.

Trump then proceeded to mock O’Rourke’s mannerisms, ridiculing the former White House hopeful for waving his arms while speaking.

“But he’s waving his arms and going crazy, and I said ‘What the hell is [he] doing? What is he on?'” Trump said of O’Rourke.

The president also reminded the Texas lawmaker of a quote he gave to Vanity Fair in the early stages of his campaign. O’Rourke, then still considered a rising Democratic star, told the magazine that he is “just born to be in it,” referring to the White House.

“Anybody who says they were born for this, they’re in trouble,” Trump said.

O’Rourke explained that he is dropping out of the presidential race because he believes it is “in the best interest” of members of his campaign, the Democratic Party, and the country that he lets the primary process continue without him.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” the Texas Democrat explained, stating that he will “work to ensure” that the eventual Democratic nominee would defeat Trump in 2020.

According to reports, O’Rourke made the final decision to drop out earlier this week, and he will not run for any other office soon, even though party leaders have long suggested that he should try and win a seat in the United States Senate.

Beto O'Rourke: "This has been the honor of my lifetime, I love you all and I know that I'll be seeing you down the road. Thank you so much!" pic.twitter.com/8ZVfIhliLj — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2019

O’Rourke ran for Senate in 2018, losing to Republican Ted Cruz, and he has since rejected the idea of launching another bid.

He entered the crowded Democratic primary field with high name recognition and quickly became one of the perceived front-runners, but his campaign eventually collapsed, as other, lesser-known candidates started surging in the polls.

On the campaign trail, O’Rourke proposed a number of ambitious policies pertaining to gun control, climate change, and systemic racism.