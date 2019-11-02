‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Sizzles In Sexy Devil Costume

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch was one of many celebrities who opted to show off her Halloween costume on Instagram recently. However, unlike other celebrities who seemed to have spent a ton of time planning and going through intense makeup, Madelaine’s costume was a lot more casual.

The redheaded vixen dressed up as a devil for the spooky holiday and embraced her character Cheryl Blossom’s favorite hue. Her full costume wasn’t visible, as the snaps she shared were cropped just above the waist, but she still looked smoking hot. Madelaine opted to don a red top with a plunging neckline that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage. The top had fabric that wrapped around her middle finger for a seductive touch, and it had a slight collar that stretched up her elegant neck.

She accessorized with a pair of devil horns that were perched perfectly in her flawless red curls. Madelaine also incorporated the shade into her makeup, rocking a vibrant red lip, her character Cheryl’s signature look. She paired the bold lip with a more subtle eye, done in bronze shades with a seductive flick of eyeliner to finish the look.

In the first snap, Madelaine posed with one hand near her chin and her lips slightly parted for a sizzling shot. In the second picture, she tilted her head slightly and had her lips closed in a gentle pout.

She confessed to her 17.1 million Instagram followers in the caption of the post that she actually stole one of the costumes from Cheryl’s wardrobe in order to have a costume to don for lunch.

Madelaine’s followers loved the devilishly sexy look, and the post received over 3.5 million likes within a single day, including a like from actress and morning show host Kelly Ripa. Many followers shared their thoughts on the look in the comment section, and even a few celebrities added in their two cents.

“How are you so beautiful,” Madelaine’s Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes said.

Camile herself also shared her sizzling Halloween costume on Instagram this year. The brunette bombshell decided to go as Rick Sanchez, from the show Rick and Morty, albeit a sexier version of the character, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Color red was made for you,” one fan commented.

“Unliked this so I could like it again,” another fan said.

Followers who can’t get enough of Madelaine should make sure they’re following her on YouTube as well as on Instagram. She has her very own channel on the video platform that she updates on the regular.