‘Days Of Our Lives’ Time Jump Spoilers: Xander & Sarah Could Be Married With A Baby

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the soap opera is planning a big-time jump for November sweeps, and Sarah Horton and Xander Kiriakis could play a huge part in the new direction that the show is headed.

Soap Dirt reports that the time jump will take place next week and that Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) may stun fans with a marriage and a baby when all is said and done.

The flash-forward is expected to move about a year in the future from what is currently being shown on television. This means that Sarah’s pregnancy would be over with and the baby would already be born.

Currently, Sarah is hiding her pregnancy from nearly everyone, although Xander knows about her delicate condition. The reason for Sarah’s shocking secret is due to the fact that her former boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), is the father of the child. Since Eric has only just reunited with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Sarah doesn’t want to drive a wedge in between the couple with the baby bombshell.

Currently, Sarah is planning to leave Salem and raise her child on her own without Eric’s knowledge, but Xander, who has fallen head over heels in love with her, has been doing his best to persuade her to stay in town.

If the spoilers are correct, Xander will have accomplished his mission and may have even won over Sarah’s heart. The spoilers suggest that the couple may not only be raising Sarah and Eric’s child together under the pretense that Xander is the father, but that they could also be married once the time jump blasts viewers a year into the future.

The soap has been pushing Sarah and Xander together for months now, and fans seem to be on board with the paring.

Meanwhile, other spoilers suggest that Xander and Sarah won’t be the only ones with a baby after the time-lapse happens. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is pregnant with Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) child, and barring a shocking turn of events, they’ll also be raising a baby together.

Meanwhile, speculation involving Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) has been circulating, and some fans believe that Ciara is also pregnant after she was seen feeling nauseous and then craving ice cream in a recent episode.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.