Ellie Goulding Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Sports Bra And Black Bottoms

As many of her fans already know, British bombshell Ellie Goulding is in phenomenal shape. In one of her most recent Instagram updates, the blond beauty tantalized her 14.4 million Instagram followers with an artistic snap that highlighted her sculpted physique.

The picture that Goulding chose to share was in black-and-white, which only served to highlight her beauty and the definition on her chiseled body. Goulding rocked a white sports bra that kept her cleavage covered, the top extending about an inch below her bust. She paired the top with what appeared to be some black workout pants that had a lighter colored panel along one side for a sporty vibe.

Though she looked ready for the gym from the neck down, Goulding looked ready to walk the red carpet when viewed from the neck up. Her blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in gentle waves, hinting at a sleek and shiny look. The particular shades she rocked in her makeup look weren’t visible in the black-and-white shot, but her lips looked plump and kissable. She also sported lashes that drew attention to her gorgeous eyes.

Goulding leaned up against something, bracing one of her toned arms while the other tucked a strand of hair behind her ear. The definition was visible on Goulding’s abdomen, as her chiseled midsection was the focal point of the steamy shot.

Goulding maintained the artistic feel of the shot with the caption as well. Rather than opting to share her own words or some throwaway remark, she included a piece of striking poetry by British-Indian poet Nikita Gill in the caption.

The blond beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the whole vibe of the post, and it racked up over 217,800 likes within a single day, including one like from model Karlie Kloss. Likewise, many of her fans shared their thoughts on the snap in the comments section.

“Unreal. That’s it. That’s The comment,” one follower said.

“ELLIE’S EYES,” another fan said, clearly taken by one particular part of the singer’s anatomy.

One fan loved the choice of caption on the post, and said: “inspiring words, keep on spreading the vibes.”

“You look so beautiful,” another fan added.

Goulding is known for her love of fitness. As The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell even found the time to work out while she was on her honeymoon with her husband, Caspar Jopling, wearing a skimpy bikini as she exercised.