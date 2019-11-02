WWE Rumors: Huge ‘WrestleMania 36’ Plans Revealed

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick have featured prominently on WWE television in recent weeks. As key figures in the rivalry between Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar, the pair have been on the receiving end of some brutal attacks from “The Beast Incarnate.” However, this could be the start of WWE’s grand plan to showcase Dominick in a match at their biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Citing a report from the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, 411Mania reports that WWE is hoping to feature Mysterio and Dominick in a match at WrestleMania 36. Dominick is expected to begin his training at the Performance Center next year, and if all goes according to plan, he’ll team with his father at the event.

At the time of this writing, there is no word on who the duo will face. Furthermore, as noted by WrestleTalk, there have also been rumors that Dominick and Mysterio will compete against each other.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, WWE wants Dominick to bypass NXT and go straight to the main roster. Even the most experienced talents signed by WWE start out on the black and gold brand, so the company must have big plans for the rookie.

While Dominick will be learning the ropes in WWE’s developmental facilities, he already has some wrestling experience. He’s a graduate of the prestigious Storm Wrestling Academy, which was run by the Canadian wrestling legend — and former WWE superstar — Lance Storm.

Dominick’s recent segments with Lesnar have teased what he’s capable of. He’s taken some impressive bumps during the storyline, and it’s evident that he’s already familiar with the basics.

As translated by SEScoops, Mysterio was recently interviewed by Marca.com, where he discussed his son’s progress as an in-ring performer.

“He’s had more than two years to prepare and the truth is, he’s been learning pretty quickly. You can tell that it’s in his blood. I am loving being able to share the ring with him before I retire. I think he will enjoy it. He’s commented to me that he wants to continue the Mysterio dynasty.”

The SEScoops article also notes that Mysterio previously trademarked the name “Principe Mysterio,” which translates to Prince Mysterio. Should Dominick pursue a career in wrestling, he may use that moniker to continue his family’s legacy.

Earlier this year, Mysterio teased his retirement on Monday Night Raw. Whatever WWE’s plans are for the legendary superstar and his son, it might be the last time we see Mysterio in a wrestling ring.