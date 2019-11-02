Olivia Culpo Looks Fabulous In Crimson Bodysuit, Flaunts Perfect Figure In Double Instagram Update

Olivia Culpo treated her Instagram followers to a gorgeous pair of photos on Friday afternoon. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model posed in an elegant yet very sexy crimson bodysuit, and showed off her enviable figure to the delight of her adoring fans.

Olivia left little to the imagination with her tantalizing post. The 27-year-old model and actress showed quite a bit of skin in the skimpy outfit, which boasted a daring design that perfectly showcased her fierce physique. Made up of a stylish one-sleeved top, the scanty garment left one of her arms completely exposed and accentuated her sculpted shoulder. The item’s only sleeve didn’t provide much coverage either, as it was crafted out of a see-through chiffon that also showed plenty of skin.

The one-piece got even more revealing from the waist down, continuing with high-cut thong bottoms that put Olivia’s lower body on full display. Photographed in a mid-profile pose, the 2012 Miss Universe winner showed off her chiseled hip and thighs in the racy attire, which also highlighted her taut waistline and flat stomach.

The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl cut a very seductive figure in the skin-baring outfit. A bold cutout slashed across the front of the bodysuit, offering a glimpse of Olivia’s shapely chest. The brunette bombshell went braless under the flattering piece, flashing a hint of sideboob — and infusing her look with a heavy dose of sex-appeal. A set of long pleats adorned the front of her top, adding a chic touch that served to keep the look both steamy and sophisticated. The overall effect played up Olivia’s stunning features, emphasizing her toned body and flawless curves.

Snapped against a simple, gray background, the Rhode Island-born beauty struck a couple of sultry poses as she showcased the eye-catching bodysuit. The first photo shared with fans saw Olivia arching her back and slightly titling her head backwards in a flirty posture, all the while resting her supple hand on her chest. A swipe to the next slide showed the Sports Illustrated babe flaunting her curvy backside as she tugged at her bodysuit to expose even more skin. You can check out the two pics below.

Olivia looked fabulous in the sexy-chic bodysuit. The figure-hugging one-piece sported a rich, deep red color that beautifully flattered her glowing tan. The model wore her brown tresses in a classy wet hairstyle and rocked a chic glam that complemented the palette of her attire. Her makeup included shimmering Earth-toned eyeshadow and an elegant matte pink lipstick. She accessorized with drop-down white earrings that featured metallic stud details.

According to the caption, the snapshots were taken as part of a photoshoot for Esquire Latinoamérica magazine, which Olivia made sure to tag. The model also captioned the photos with a rose emoji and a heart emoji, suggesting that she was very happy with how the shoot turned out.

As expected, the double Instagram update stirred quite the reaction among Olivia’s fans. Her devoted admirers rewarded the post with close to 58,500 likes and nearly 350 comments to boot.

“I worship your perfect face and your perfect body,” wrote one person, seemingly entranced with the sexy look.

“Have dinner with me tonight Bella,” offered a second Instagram user, adding a heart emoji.

“You’re a goddess,” read a third message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“Your beauty is breathtaking!!” exclaimed a fourth fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.