Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Wendy Williams For Talking About Husband Kenneth Petty’s Criminal Past

Nicki Minaj had some fiery words Wendy Williams during the most recent episode of her radio show, Queen Radio. The rapper dedicated an entire segment to slamming daytime talkshow host Wendy Williams for talking about her husband’s criminal history. Nicki recently married Kenneth Petty — a man who she’s known since high school — who has served time for attempted rape and first-degree manslaughter as a registered sex offender.

“There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness, Nicki said of Wendy, as reported by Billboard. “And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

During one of her recent shows, Wendy commented about Nicki’s recent wedding to Petty. According to Billboard, she mentioned his prison time before “congratulating” Nicki.

“Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations,” she said.

During her show, Nicki went on to throw jabs at Wendy about her own marital issues. Earlier this year, Wendy filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, who was reportedly unfaithful and allegedly fathered a child with another woman. Wendy appeared to confirm the rumor in an interview with People Magazine.

“But I understand why now,” Nicki said. “When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type.”

Nicki also speculated that Wendy probably paid for the mistress’ shopping sprees, hotel stays, and even her gynecological bills as well,

As Hollywood Life notes, Nicki doubled down on her defense of her husband. She claimed that he was wrongfully accused of the sexual assault when he was 15-years-old and that his family could not afford bail.

This is not the first time that the “Megatron” rapper has blasted people who discussed his criminal past. When she and Petty were dating, Nicki threated to sue Daily Mail TV host Jesse Palmer when he linked their relationship to her alleged support of her brother Jelani Maraj‘s defense against child sex abuse charges.

It’s unclear whether she followed through on her threat of legal action — her Instagram post about the matter has been deleted.

Although she got heated when she defended him during the show, Nicki and Kenneth shared some tender moments in the studio. A Twitter user shared a clip of the rapper kissing her husband on the cheek that seems to have been sourced from the Instagram Live recording of the episode.