Anna Duggar Debuts New Hair Color And Confuses Fans With Baby In Her Arms In Latest Instagram Snap

Anna posted a new photo of her visiting with baby Daxton.

Anna Duggar will be delivering her baby sometime this month, but some fans thought that she already gave birth when they saw her latest Instagram snap. She is seen holding a small baby in her arms and her followers were a little confused wondering if this was her birth announcement. The former reality star also has a cute new hair cut and color.

The mom of five shared via Instagram on Friday a picture of herself holding cousin Amy’s newborn, Daxton Ryan King. The little guy was born on October 9 and members of the Duggar family have been trickling in to see him. This time it was Anna’s turn to hold her cousin’s sweet baby boy. At first glance, it almost looked like maybe she had already had her baby. At least that’s what many fans were asking. Despite that Anna did say in the caption that she was meeting Dax for the first time, there were still a slew of comments congratulating her and husband Josh Duggar on their new bundle of joy. Others made it a point to clear up the confusion.

Anna Duggar is wearing a black and white striped top in the pic with a gold sweater worn over it. She almost matched the baby’s outfit. Amy had him in a white and gold striped onesie that had a bear printed on the front and had a grey knitted hat on his small head. Daxton looks like he is sound asleep with a pacifier in his mouth.

Fans were excited about seeing the baby, but they seemed to be even more thrilled about Anna’s new do. The Instagram photo showed off her new shorter hair with a much lighter color. Her followers were impressed by the change. Some toted that they didn’t even recognize her at first.

One person said, “Anna you look so amazing! Love the hair colour on you and can’t wait to hear your news of your new bundle!! All the best in the coming days/weeks, prayer for healthy delivery and momma and family!”

Someone else made a comment by sAaying, “Anna love your hair color. You look younger.”

Anna Duggar announced back in April that she and Josh were expecting their sixth child. Later in June, she revealed that they were having another girl. Their gender reveal included their five kids, Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 1. They were all pretty excited that they are having a baby sister.

You can keep updated on Anna Duggar’s Instagram as she shows off her growing family.