WWE News: Former Superstar Opens About His Ex-Wife Cheating On Him With Brock Lesnar

On a recent edition of The Steve Austin Show, former WWE and WCW wrestler Marc Mero joined the “Texas Rattlesnake” for an illuminating interview about his life and career. One of the topics of conversation was his ex-wife, Sable, who allegedly cheated on him with Brock Lesnar when she returned to WWE in 2003.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Mero claimed that he found out about the purported affair by accessing Sable’s answering machine messages to delete his own voicemail, in which he accused her of seeing someone else. As he was waiting for his message to play, however, he heard another from an unnamed wrestler, seemingly confirming his wife’s extramarital activities.

When asked by Austin about how he felt about the situation, Mero didn’t hold back. However, while he was understandably upset at the time, he doesn’t appear to hold any ill will towards his ex-wife and her new husband these days.

“My heart was broken. You can’t sleep, you can’t eat, you’re sweating. And I remember thinking, ‘when I find out who this guy is, I’m going to kick the living tar out of this man!’ And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids.”

Mero and Sable were married for a decade. They began dating in 1993 and tied the knot the following year. Sable also served as Mero’s valet during the Attitude Era, but they eventually became storyline rivals when the company decided to push Sable as a top babyface.

However, the couple left the company in 1999 after Sable filed a lawsuit against WWE for $110 million. As Mero told Wrestling Inc., it was a tough time for him to be in the business, and he gave up a big-money contract to support his wife.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mero and Sable allegedly had backstage heat with other superstars before the lawsuit incident occurred. In 2016, Gangrel recounted how the couple had beef with his then-wife Luna Vachon, which led to “The Vampire Warrior” and Mero almost coming to blows behind the scenes.

Mero has wrestled sporadically since leaving WWE. He made a few appearances for TNA during the mid-2000s but subsequently found a new calling as an inspirational speaker. Sable, meanwhile, retired from in-ring competition in 2004 and has avoided the public eye for the most part.