Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Celebrate Halloween Together With Awesome Family Costumes

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have stayed relatively quiet since their recent scandal at the end of summer, but on Friday, Javi posted a photo of the family together on Instagram. This is the first photo that Javi has posted of the whole family since the incident and, in the Instagram photo, the whole family is wearing matching Halloween costumes.

Javi and his family are wearing matching skeleton costumes. In the photo, Javi is standing in front of his son, Lincoln, and has his hands placed on his son’s shoulders. Lincoln is wearing skeleton gloves with his costume. Lauren is standing beside Javi and holding their son, Eli. Both Lauren and Eli are also decked out in their Halloween attire, skeleton costumes that match Javi and Lincoln’s.

The photo was taken outside with leaves on the ground behind them. It looked like a wonderful fall day and everyone was smiling and appeared to be having a great time.

Within the first four hours of being posted, the photo had over 80,000 likes. There weren’t too many comments on the photo, but the comments that were on the photo were overwhelmingly positive. Many commenters noted that they “loved” the picture while others posted heart emojis.

“Happy Halloween! Hope everyone had a safe night out! thanks @tipsyelves for the costumes,” Javi wrote along with the photo.

Although Lauren didn’t post a family Halloween photo (in fact, she hasn’t posted any new photos of her and Javi since the summer scandal), she did take to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Eli, who recently turned 11-months-old, in crawling around in his skeleton costume.

Back in August, the police were called to Javi’s house following a party in which Lauren allegedly found Javi with another woman. It is unclear if anything actually occurred between the two, but following the incident, Lauren left with Eli. Javi then took to Instagram to post a public apology to his fiancee. Lauren eventually returned to Delaware.

Loading...

Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, eventually spoke out about the incident, claiming that she was “blamed as the problem.”

“I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem. I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up. It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it.”

It is still unclear what exactly happened since neither Lauren nor Javi have spoken out, but the couple appear to be back together and working through things. Javi is not appearing on the new season of Teen Mom 2 so the two did not attend the recent reunion special.