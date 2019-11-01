Britney Spears Gets Leggy In Sexy Alice In Wonderland Costume

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share her Halloween costume with her adoring fans. Spears dressed up as Alice in Wonderland this year, bringing her A-game when it came to channeling the fictional character — and adding some sex appeal.

The “Womanizer” singer opted for a classic blue dress that featured a white “apron,” collar, and tie waist, which accentuated Spears’ mid-section. The dress was complete with puffed-up sleeves and subtle black accents, especially in the skirt. Spears paired the look with a pair of black closed-toe pumps.

The short costume cut off around Spears’ thighs and showed off her incredibly toned legs. She wore her hair long, in a deep part with soft waves, channeling Alice perfectly. Spears’ makeup was relatively simple, as her black eyeliner was visible from behind the pink case of her cell phone.

The mirror selfie, in which Spears stood in a foyer with a small table and a painting in the background, received more than 189,000 likes in the first hour that it was uploaded. Spears was a day late in sharing the post, which she acknowledged in the caption.

“Oops,” she wrote, along with the emoji of the monkey covering its mouth. You can check out the photo below.

Unsurprisingly, fans didn’t care that Spears’ photo was late. Hundreds filled the comments with praise for the pop star, and the comments aren’t slowing down any.

“Britney in wonderland,” one fan commented, adding the rabbit emoji.

“Your legs!” added another.

“Omg Alice wants what you have!!” wrote a third.

“Aliceney Spears, you look amazing,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, giving Spears a new name.

In addition to the photo, Spears shared that she went to a “cool place” to get her costume. A click to the right in the above photo will show a video that Spears took while shopping for her Halloween look. She filmed a spooky Halloween display, complete with a grunting skeleton and a blue-eyed dragon. Several fans believed that Spears was in a Spirit Halloween store, which is a pretty “cool” place to find Halloween decorations, costumes, and the like.

It’s no secret that Spears has been the inspiration for several Halloween costumes over the years. Whether dressing up as the iconic “…Baby One More Time” character, or going for the epic Spears-with-yellow-snake look from the 2001 VMAs, Spears has become a Halloween staple. This year, of course, was no different.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sabrina Carpenter went for the well-known all-denim Britney Spears look from the 2001 AMAs. For those wondering, Carpenter did have an all-denim “Justin Timberlake” by her side for the night.