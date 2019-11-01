‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Posts Loving Tribute To Wife Lauren On First Wedding Anniversary

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino posted a loving tribute to wife Lauren Sorrentino on their first wedding anniversary after a tumultuous year where the couple spent most of their time apart as Mike served prison time in a federal corrections facility.

Mike posted to Instagram both one photo and one video of the day he and Lauren became man and wife. In the photo, Mike called his wife “my queen” as the couple danced at their reception, held at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ. The video recapped their stunning wedding ceremony and reception.

Several of Mike and Lauren’s Jersey Shore castmates wished the couple a happy first anniversary within the comments section of the photo post including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and former Jersey Shore castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the ex-girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz Magro. Sammi was on the original cast of Jersey Shore, but not appear on the current series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Such a gorgeous video of your special day! Happy anniversary to you both!” said one fan.

Another fan commented, “It’s too early to be crying it was absolutely beautiful.”

Still another admirer remarked, “What a fairytale. I love your love story. Happy Anniversary!!

Mike and Lauren were college sweethearts who dated for several years until Mike found fame as a reality star on Jersey Shore and they parted ways due to his hard-partying and the addictions that were taking hold of him.

The couple reunited as Mike began his journey towards sobriety and found that their feelings for one another remained and Lauren assisted Mike as he continued to make strides on his recovery and as he helped others on their journey to recover from addiction as well.

When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation began filming, Mike realized that he could not live without Lauren, so he enlisted the help of his longtime roommates, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino to help create an epic proposal for the love of his life during the cast’s time in Miami.

Lauren said yes and the couple began planning their wedding. But their future was uncertain as Mike had to formally be sentenced for the crimes he had committed, which included tax evasion. In the fall of 2018, Mike was sentenced to 8 months in a federal corrections facility.

The couple quickly put together the wedding of their dreams, knowing that they would have limited time together, just two months, through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Mike turned himself into authorities in January 2019.

The Inquisitr reported details of the couple’s nuptials, which occurred in November 2018.

Mike Sorrentino was released from prison in September of this year. He had to pay a fine of $10,000 and must complete 500 hours of community service.