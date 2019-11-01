UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste ‘Broke The Internet’ With Nude ‘Maxim’ Pic, Brittney Palmer Says

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a post that featured a picture from her 2020 pinup calendar, which is previewed on Maxim. The article reveals the enticing cover, January, February, and September images. Fellow UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer declared that Celeste broke the internet with the share, which photographer Emilynn Rose captured.

In the jaw-dropping image, Celeste leaned against a rock with one hand reaching up above her as water swirls in the sand below. The model wore nothing but a gold necklace and pair of simple gold and silver bracelets in the picture, which she took during a recent trip to The Bahamas. Strategic arm and leg placement protected her modesty and kept the share Instagram appropriate while accenting her taut midsection and curvaceous backside and chest. The brunette beauty wore her wet hair slicked back from her face, and it hung down her back. Artful highlights and bronzers made Celeste’s face glow. She wore shimmery gold and copper eyeshadow, and a bronzed lipstick. Her sunkissed skin appeared to have water droplets on it as if she might have been in the water before posing for the picture.

In her caption, Celeste noted that in the Maxim article, she revealed what women want and pointed would-be readers to the link in her bio. The octagon girl’s Instagram followers responded positively to her post, and nearly 24,000 of them hit the “like” button in the first hour. Plus, several of her friends and fans replied with supportive comments expressing their appreciation for the jaw-dropping photograph.

“Oh, she just broke the internet,” replied Palmer.

“I feel like the inside is equally as beautiful as the outside,” another pleased follower noted.

“You are so beautiful. It’s almost like it can’t be real!” wrote another fan who also included multiple fire emoji.

“You’re an absolute goddess Arianny Celeste. You’re forever incomparable. My woman crush forever,” a fourth gushed, including a diamond, fire, rose, and crown emoji.

In Maxim, Celeste revealed what women want — or at least what she wants. As far as food goes, pizza and sushi are her favorites, but as far as crushes, Celeste had a surprise in store for her fans.

“Lenny Kravitz and his daughter…is that weird?”

Ultimately, the ring girl revealed that she’s experienced several shocking things during her job holding up the numbers between rounds at UFC matches, including getting splattered with blood and sweat as she worked.

As for her calendar photo shoot, the model clearly enjoyed creating something that her fans will enjoy all year long in 2020.

“[The shoot] was wild, my crew was all girls. We got to hang with locals and explore exotic locations that only the locals know about. We got to dance and drink lots of tequila. I always like to work and play.”