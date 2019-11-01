NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Lets The Green Bay Packers Know How He Feels About Playing There

The Green Bay Packers lost out on the Josh Gordon sweepstakes on Friday, and the league’s other big-name free agent seems to have rebuffed them as well. On Friday, Antonio Brown fielded questions from fans on Twitter, including one who asked whether he might consider playing for the Packers. In a concise answer, Brown seemed to shoot down the reports that the team may have an interest in him.

“For what,” Brown tweeted when asked to come to the Packers.

Brown, who gave identical replies when asked if he would consider returning to either the Oakland Raiders or New England Patriots, has been the subject of plenty of speculation since the Pats cut him loose in September amid a series of off-the-field issues. Brown took to Twitter days later to say that his NFL playing days were done, but would later backtrack and say that he hopes to find another home in the league.

The Packers had been identified as a potential destination for Brown, as the team looks to bolster its offense around Aaron Rodgers with aims at being a title contender this year. Other reports ahead of the NFL trade deadline said that the Packers were looking for more weapons to give Rodgers, but the team ended up staying put. At 7-1, the Packers sit atop the NFC North.

Any team that signs Brown would have the uncertainty of an NFL investigation into claims of sexual misconduct against him. The league could still slap Brown with fines or a possible suspension, which he would not begin serving until he signs with a new team. As The Inquisitr noted, interest in Brown was expected to pick up after the NFL trade deadline, which passed this week without much action among wide receivers potentially moving. Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green — the most-coveted potential trade piece — ended up staying put.

Brown’s tweet turning down the nonexistent offer from the Packers came on the same day that another top receiving target landed elsewhere. On Thursday, the Patriots released Gordon from his IR designation, sending him to the waiver wire. Gordon would be placed on the team highest on the waiver wire list by 4 p.m. on Friday, and there was speculation that the Packers may make a bid for him.

Gordon ended up being picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, who were just one spot above the Packers. It was not yet known whether the Packers actually put a claim on Gordon, however.