Chanel West Coast Dances Around Dressed As A Sexy Cowgirl In Fringe Crop Top & Tiny Skirt

Chanel West Coast went all out in her cowgirl costume on Halloween night, and she’s got the video to prove it. On Friday, the Ridiculousness star shared a clip of herself dancing wildly on a man seemingly sporting a large blowup costume as she flashed her curves in a skimpy little outfit.

The video features Chanel rocking a teal two-piece dress. The cropped top boasted a white fringe embellishment and a low cut that flaunted the rapper’s abundant cleavage. Chanel added an extremely short matching skirt with fringe trim and a belt with a large buckle as she showcased her curvy booty, toned abs, and lean legs in the video.

Chanel had her long, dark hair braided into pigtails that fell around her shoulders and covered her head with a black cowboy hat. She accessorized the look with some dangling earrings, a black leather purse slung over her shoulder, black cowboy boots, and fringe cuffs on her arms.

Chanel carried a drink in her hand as she sang and danced to the music in the background at what appeared to be a Halloween party. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the bash.

Chanel stunned with darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, long lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added pink blush and a dark berry lipstick to complete her glam look, which she also showcased on her Instagram story.

In the caption of the video Chanel joked with her fans, admitting that she didn’t know what the costume of the man she danced with was supposed to be, and dubbed her self “Wild West Coast.”

Chanel’s 3.2 million Instagram followers seemed to enjoy her latest update, watching the video over 35,000 times and leaving more than 120 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was posted.

“U are so adorable. U got a fan for life,” one social media user posted in the comments section of the photo.

“Giddy up cowgirl,” another fan wrote.

“Gorgeous queen,” a third comment read.

“That’s some sexy stuff,” one admirer said.

Just one day earlier, Chanel showed off another one of her Halloween looks as she stunned in a Princess Jasmine costume with a long, dark wig and corset top.

Chanel West Coast mimicked the Disney princess’ style with some billowing pants, strappy heels, studded earrings, and a gorgeous beaded headpiece. She also sported a bombshell makeup look, which included a bright teal eye shadow and a pink glossy lip.