Saweetie Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Harley Quinn Costume While Doing A Handstand

Saweetie previously shared an orange bunny Halloween costume with her Instagram fans, but it looked like she had one more ensemble up her sleeve. The rapper posted a collage of two photos today, as she revealed her Harley Quinn costume that seemed to be totally on-point. She didn’t want the comparison to go unnoticed and posted an image of the fictional character side-by-side with her costume. And it turned out that she went all out for the occasion, even striking a similar pose upside down while doing a handstand. The drawing of the character appeared to be from one of the original appearances of Harley Quinn, which was back in the early 1990s.

The rapper’s ensemble was much more revealing than the drawn characters, as she rocked a latex bodysuit that left her cleavage on display. She wore the iconic joker’s hat, while completing her look with thigh-high boots that gave way to heels. She also sported light fishnet stockings, along with drawing two red marks on her cheeks.

Saweetie managed to flash a wide smile even as she posed upside down, as she extended her left leg straight into the air. She continued the red-and-black color blocking with her lipstick, as she used black lipstick on the right side and red lipstick on the left.

The post is proving to be popular. Even though it’s only been posted for 20 minutes, it’s garnered over 96,000 likes already. Plus, fans had plenty of love for the rapper in the comments section.

“The Harley I grew up with okay,” expressed a fan, using the heart emoji.

“You’ve absoloutely won Halloween!” declared a follower.

“Best Harley Quinn I’ve ever seen!” raved an admirer.

“Ladies and gentlemen….the real Harley Quinn,” noted a fan.

In addition, Saweetie shared another costume a couple of days ago. She was spotted in a bright orange bunny costume, complete with ears and a puffy tail. The first post that revealed her look showed her posing in front of a white wall, as she sat down while arching her back. The rapper glanced over her right shoulder while giving a smoldering look with her lips slightly parted.

Loading...

She also shared another series of five images, which were taken in low light. These showed her sitting in front of a modern fireplace on plush seating, as she exuded major Playboy vibes.

Fans should keep an eye on the rapper’s social media for more updates in the coming days. Plus, check out another post where she rocked a tight crop top.