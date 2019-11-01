Lizzo Takes Over From Cardi B For Best-Selling Female Rap Album Of 2019

Lizzo has had an amazing year and it seems her success isn’t going to slow down any time soon.

According to The Source, the “Juice” songstress currently has the best-selling female rap album of 2019, pushing Cardi B to the No. 2 spot.

Lizzo’s third studio album, Cuz I Love You, was released earlier this year in April and has spent 27 weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. So far, the album has peaked at No. 4 and is currently still in the top 20 this week at No. 12. Collaborations on the album include Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane. The biggest single from the album, “Truth Hurts,” topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 two years after its release date, which The Inquisitr reported. She became one of few black female artists to have a No. 1 single on the Hot 100 alongside Rihanna, Janelle Monae, Beyonce, and Cardi B. The single tied with Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” for staying at the top spot for seven consecutive weeks.

Recently, Lizzo released a remix of her single “Good As Hell” with “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” hitmaker Ariana Grande. On Spotify, the track has surpassed 200 million streams.

Cardi’s multi-platinum album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in April last year and appears to still be selling well. In February, the record earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Her debut No. 1 single, “Bodak Yellow” earned herself her first-ever Grammy nominations for “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.”

Third place goes to Nicki Minaj’s Queen which was also released in 2018. In August, Minaj announced that her record had gone platinum and spent a whole year on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. The “Pound The Alarm” rapper took the time to thank her fans who supported the album as she explained that the singles released from the LP had very little radio support.

Her debut album, Pink Friday, currently has the highest first-week sales in the U.S. by any female artist this decade, selling over 375,000 copies. Drake sits at the top for his Thank Me Later album, selling more than 447,000 copies.

Rising rapper Megan Thee Stallion is the fourth best-seller this year with her debut mixtape, Fever, while City Girls’ Girl Code is placed at No. 5.

Megan has been making a name for herself recently and continues to grow her fanbase. At the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, Fever won Best Mixtape, per The Inquisitr. Her latest hit, “Hot Girl Summer,” features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.