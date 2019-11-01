‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Washboard Abs In Tiny Bikini In Pre-Pregnancy Snap

Lauren Drain showcased her pre-pregnancy bikini body on Instagram in Friday’s all-new update. The fitness expert, who’s been deemed the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” stunned on the beach as she flaunted her washboard abs.

In the photo, Lauren is seen standing in front of a gorgeous ocean as the tide rushes in behind her. She rocks a black bikini with red embellishments and trim, the tiny two-piece doing little to hide the social media sensation’s curves.

While Lauren’s six-pack abs are certainly the star of the show, she also shows off her toned arms, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the swimwear. The model has her flowing blond locks pushed back behind her head with her sunglasses as they fell down over her shoulders.

Lauren runs her fingers through her golden mane in the snap while she sports a big smile for the camera. She also wears a natural-looking face of makeup, which consists of defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, nude lips and a bronzed glow while accessorizing her beach look with a chain and pendant around her neck and some dark maroon polish on her nails.

In the caption of the photo, Lauren encourages her nearly 4 million followers to sign up for her year-end health and exercise program, which begins later this month and runs for six weeks.

While her followers have been loving all of Lauren’s pregnancy snaps, it seems they also like seeing her bikini throwbacks — they clicked the like button on her most recent picture nearly 12,000 times in the first three hours after it was uploaded to the social networking platform.

“Girl that body is gorgeous,” one of Lauren’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Once you think the pics can’t get better they just continue to! Cant wait for the first mother daughter pic! Keep killing it and insisting,” another fan told the fitness model.

“You look great. I find you very beautiful on the beach,” a third comment read.

“I just wanna look like this. Is that too much to ask?!?” another social media user stated.

Earlier this week, Lauren Drain posted another pre-pregnancy throwback where she posed in some skimpy black lingerie. Lauren looked like a blond bombshell in the snap, where she encouraged her followers to let her help them get their bodies back in shape, claiming that she’s already helped thousands of other people do the same.