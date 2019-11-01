Angela Simmons Sizzles As A Sexy Sun Goddess For Halloween

Angela Simmons kept her Instagram fans waiting until the day of Halloween to unveil her costume, and her followers were loving it. In a series of photos, the Growing Up Hip Hop star sizzled in an all-gold ensemble that allowed her to flaunt her curves.

The first photo that kicked things off showed Angela standing outside on a sidewalk, holding up her gold cape with her right hand. She also rocked a tasseled bodysuit, which had a low neckline that left her cleavage exposed. In addition, she wore a matching and eye-catching headpiece, along with knee-high boots.

It was clear that the reality TV star was having a blast with her ensemble, as the second photo also showed her playing with her cape again. This time, she was spotted indoors in front of a dark, wood-paneled wall as she raised her left leg slightly. She didn’t offer any up-close photos of her hair and makeup, although it was possible to see that she wore her locks down in defined waves, her bright lipstick also popping in the shot.

These photos have been liked over 67,000 times so far, with fans complimenting Angela on her costume.

“Shine honey, shine,” gushed an admirer.

“More majestic than a work of art…#priceless I love it Queen,” expressed a follower.

Others had questions for Angela.

“Why is your chest so pale,” wondered a fan.

“What was your son for Halloween,” asked a curious Instagram user.

Angela shared a second group photo where she credited the costume designer and revealed that she and her friends dressed up as elements of the universe. Arguably, Angela’s costume was the brightest and most eye-catching. Her friends could be seen dressed up as the moon and possibly other planets. All in all, the group dazzled in their outfits and likely turned many heads wherever they went.

In addition, the reality TV star shared several Instagram stories to complement her feed. This included a flirty selfie video, where she revealed that she rocked jewels by her right eyebrow.

Another update, which was tagged with the time 3:44 a.m., showed Angela dancing up a storm. She moved her hips and showed off her tasseled ensemble and looked like she was having a great time.

So far, it doesn’t look like she has shared photos of her son’s Halloween costume — if he had a different one for the day. Previously, Sutton was spotted on Instagram in a Mickey Mouse costume, but that was posted almost a week ago.

Aside from Angela’s latest Halloween photos, viewers can also check out a recent post of hers where she showed some serious skin.