Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Shoves Money Into Her String Bikini For Latest Instagram Snaps

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is back in her bikini for her latest Instagram updates. However, this time she has some money to play around with.

On Friday, Suzy took to social media to share two new clips, in both videos she seen sporting bikinis, and flaunting some serious cash. The first clip features the pageant winner rocking a pink top as she has dollar bills shoved in between her bare chest and the material. She also wears some white bottoms that tie on the sides and has even more cash shoved in them.

Suzy sat on a bed and tugged at her bikini top while posed seductively for the camera. She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

The model also donned a full face of makeup for the post, wearing defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She opted for a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lipstick on her pout.

Suzy’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and muscular legs were all on display in the racy video.

As for the second clip, Suzy sports a money-themed bikini with a crop top that boasted a dollar bill print and matching string bikini bottoms to go along with it.

She stands on a pile of money looking out over a balcony to view the beach and ocean as she flashes the cash she holds in her hands while it blows in the wind.

Suzy world-famous booty steals the spotlight in the video while the model adds nude heels and showcases the cross tattoo on her calf. Suzy’s face is mostly hidden in the snap, but her long eyelashes can be clearly seen.

In the captions of the videos, Suzy reveals that she’s working on a brand new photo shoot, and that she’s so excited to share it with her fans.

Of course, some of those fans happen to be Suzy’s over 2 million Instagram followers, who made quick work of clicking the like button on the posts and leaving their comments about the sexy videos.

“You are beautiful,” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

Loading...

“Wooooww,” a second adoring fan stated.

As fans already know, Suzy is no stranger to showing off her curves on social media, and often posts NSFW photos and videos of herself on the platform.

On Thursday, she was spotted tugging down her cupped neon yellow bikini while standing in some murky water, and her fans couldn’t get enough.