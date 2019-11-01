Sabrina Carpenter Channels Britney Spears From Her Justin Timberlake Days For Halloween And Nails It

Actress Sabrina Carpenter came up with a great Halloween costume this year and her fans went crazy over the snapshots she shared of it via Instagram. The Tall Girl actress roped in her co-star Griffin Gluck to tackle this costume plan with her and they dressed as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake from years ago when the two superstar singers were dating one another.

The look that Sabrina and Griffin replicated is an iconic one from the Britney and Justin days. For those who may be too young or simply don’t remember this look from 2001, Carpenter included the photo in her Instagram post. The trio of snapshots she shared also showed Carpenter and Gluck completely soaked after having some fun.

To replicate the Britney vibe, Sabrina wore a strapless denim top and paired it with a denim skirt. She added lots of faux bling jewelry along with a bold belt and she wore her hair down in loose waves.

Gluck wore a blue cowboy hat along with a lot of denim, layering various shades of blue via his shirt, jacket, and jeans. Griffin also held sunglasses in his hand as he wore a couple of necklaces under the collar of his shirt. Sabrina took the selfie of the duo in a bathroom and wished everybody a happy Halloween.

Carpenter made sure to note in her caption that she and Gluck were channeling Britney and Justin and this is a tribute to the 2001 American Music Awards appearance the couple made when they were young and dating. As E! Online previously detailed, Spears said at the time that the matching denim vibe was her idea. It certainly looks as if Sabrina and Griffin did the look justice.

Sabrina’s fans went wild over her post. The 20-year-old Girl Meets World actress has 19.6 million followers on Instagram and this trio of snapshots topped 1.6 million likes in a mere 15 hours. More than 4,000 people added comments and it was all love for this Spears-Timberlake tribute.

“Ur gorgeous girl and I love you both so much,” noted one impressed fan of Sabrina’s.

“This is the best thing i’ve ever SEEN,” exclaimed another follower of Carpenter’s.

“Tell me why you’re the best looking person in the world,” remarked someone else.

There were plenty of fans questioning whether Sabrina and Griffin are dating one another, with some seemingly assuming that this was something of an announcement. However, others were quick to pipe up to say that Carpenter and Gluck are not a romantic pair.

It looks like Sabrina Carpenter’s visualization of this classic Britney Spears ensemble was a big hit among her millions of fans, and Griffin Gluck clearly pulled off his Justin Timberlake look too. Not only did followers of the Tall Girl star love her outfit, but it also seems many love the idea of her dating her co-star. However, it sounds like people may not want to hold their breath for any acknowledgment of that happening.